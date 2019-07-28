Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Black Bralette & Cut-Out Leggings

The gorgeous Canadian model showed off her spectacular figure in lingerie-style sportswear on Instagram.

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson is once again flaunting her jaw-dropping figure on social media, and her fans are absolutely entranced with her steamy look.

On Saturday afternoon, the sizzling lingerie model updated her Instagram page with a head-turning photo that earned her the moniker of “babe of babes.” Snapped in a modern-looking bedroom, Danielle showed off her incredibly fit physique in clingy activewear by Alo Yoga – her go-to brand for sportswear – and got some viral attention for it.

For her latest Instagram snap, the 30-year-old hottie slipped into a very revealing black sports bra – a halter neck piece that beautifully flattered her shapely bust. The stunning model paired the daring top with sexy cut-out leggings – a sweltering design in a matching black color, fitted with mesh inserts for an ultra-racy look.

Photographed as she stood in front of a freshly made bed, Danielle struck a sultry pose as she modeled the stylish apparel. Aside from the skin-baring cut, the remarkable thing about her sporty outfit was that it was designed to resemble lingerie. For instance, the skimpy top looked a lot like a bralette. At the same time, the enticing leggings looked more thigh-high stockings – ones complete with black briefs and garter belt straps – as a result of skillfully placed cut outs and sheer mesh inserts.

“Genius product design making it look like lingerie,” one of Danielle’s Instagram followers commented under the scorching photo.

Needless to say, the Canadian lingerie model stunned in the alluring outfit. Danielle sent temperatures soaring on Instagram with her seductive sportswear, proudly showing off her insanely fit body in the curve-clinging attire.

Featuring thin spaghetti straps and a thick hem, the glossy top perfectly framed her décolletage, while also highlighting her taut waistline. The blonde bombshell bared her midriff in the scanty bralette-style top, putting her spectacularly toned stomach on full display. Aside from flashing her rock-hard abs, Danielle also flaunted some subtle cleavage in the low-cut piece, calling attention to her busty assets.

Meanwhile, her unique-looking leggings did a fantastic job at showcasing her sculpted hips and chiseled legs. Aptly named “Ignite,” the eye-pooping garment gave a copious view of her bare thighs, to the delight of Danielle’s fans.

To showcase the cheeky ensemble, Danielle got flirty with the camera. The fair-haired beauty placed her hands on her tiny waist in a coquettish gesture and spread open her legs to give a better view of her sung leggings, all the while sporting a beaming smile on her beautiful face.

Not wanting for anything to take away the attention from her show-stopping leggings, Danielle opted to forgo all flashy jewelry and skipped accessories altogether. She pulled up her golden tresses into a high ponytail, one that matched the casual-sporty vibe of her outfit.

Loading...

As expected, the new photo immediately caught the eye of Danielle’s sizeable following, raking in a little shy of 3,380 likes in addition to 65 comments.

“Sheeesh,” one of Danielle’s fans wrote upon seeing the pic, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Abssssss,” penned a second person, ending their post with two fire emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

“my little princess,” read a third message, trailed by a litany of heart and two-hearts emoji.

“Exquisite! Gorgeous! Divine!” was another reply, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Danielle and her torrid photos can follow the Canadian model on Instagram.