Miley Cyrus Recreates Britney Spears In Sexy Schoolgirl Mini Skirt & Braless Tank

Miley Cyrus appears to be channeling all things Britney Spears. The SHE IS COMING singer took to her Instagram stories today for a little selfie action. With a photo appearing to replicate the 37-year-old pop icon’s “…Baby One More Time” outfit, something about this snap was offering a more youthful icon honoring a slightly older one.

Miley’s photo showed her rocking a super-tiny mini skirt in black, gray, and white plaid. The schoolgirl-style skirt had been paired with a simple and ab-flashing white tank top. Miley wasn’t flashing any cleavage, but a braless look was featuring the femininity and sexual liberation that the singer is both known and loved for. Miley went makeup-free with her blond hair lying loose around her shoulders. A piercing gaze from this blue-eyed beauty nailed the finish.

“Online shopping is my job” appeared at the top of the image.

Fans were likely honing in on the text appearing at the bottom of the photo, though.

“WORK WORK WORK,” Miley wrote.

Fans familiar with Britney Spears’ discography will recognize the lyrics as coming straight from the singer’s “Work” song. Those extra familiar with Britney will have made the link. Britney recently took to Instagram with a throwback picture of herself in a schoolgirl skirt and a shopping-centric caption.

Beyond the outfit and superimposed text, Miley made no further references to Britney. Fans have, however, been likening the two singers of late. Miley recently released the music video for her “Mother’s Daughter” track, which triggered new comparisons with Spears.

The video features Miley donning a red latex bodysuit that has resulted in major comparisons to Spears’ past music videos. “Ooops…I Did It Again” was, of course, the iconic Britney video that showed the star clad in a red catsuit. As Marie Claire reports, Britney’s own sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, recently mistook Miley for Britney in a social media post showcasing Miley’s latex getup.

“First glance I thought this was Britney,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

Elsewhere, Miley has been making headlines for a high-profile Elle interview that brought fans fresh information on the star. Miley opened up about her Hannah Montana past, losing her home in the Woolsey fires, and more current topics, such as her recent Black Mirror episode. The singer also opened up on her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam tied the knot in December of last year.

