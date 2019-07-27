Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Pratt Wows In Tight Yoga Pants In 90-Degree Heat

Katherine Schwarzenegger is turning heads. The 29-year-old wife to Chris Pratt has been spotted in Los Angeles, California where temperatures are forecast to hit a sizzling 90 degrees today. Photos obtained today by The Daily Mail showed this newlywed heading to a coffee spot following a morning yoga class. Katherine appeared to have outfitted herself perfectly for the occasion.

Katherine was snapped in a low-key but nonetheless wowing look. The author and daughter to politician Arnold Schwarzenegger had opted for an all-black look of tight yoga pants paired with a matching t-shirt. Katherine was spotted with a peach-colored sweater wrapped around her waist – given the heat that this brunette was making her way through though, it’s of little surprise that she wasn’t layered up. Katherine stuck to simple accessories with black slides that let her feet breathe and a wicker tote bag that likely contained her yoga gear. With what appeared to be zero makeup and her long hair down, Katherine seemed glam-free. She did, however, wisely opt for shades as she walked in the sunlight.

Given that the paparazzi now follows Katherine wherever she goes, it’s safe to say that the lower-profile days are over for this starlet. Katherine became front-page news the moment she started dating the Guardians of the Galaxy actor with the media focus on this couple peaking last month when the two tied the knot.

As Extra reports, 40-year-old Chris recently revealed how he and Katherine first became acquainted.

“We met at church! There’s a lot of kismet… a lot of connections, but that is where we met,” he said.

It looks like it was a match. Chris and Katherine may have taken a while to go public with their romance, but there was no hiding that this was a whirlwind. The former Parks and Recreations actor was still making headlines for his divorce from Anna Faris when he and Katherine made their relationship official on social media in 2018. Likewise shared to Instagram was the couple’s engagement announcement.

Katherine recently took to Instagram to send her husband a sweet birthday message for his 40th. Her collage update came with a loving and heartfelt caption.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

Fans are likely awaiting the next stage from Chris and Katherine although no pregnancy has been announced. Fans wishing to see more of Katherine should follow her Instagram.