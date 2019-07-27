Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Knock Instagram Dead With Heart-Melting Photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are couple goals.

Nick Jonas and his lovely wife, Priyanka Chopra, have given the world all the feels with a couple of new Instagram photos. The lovebirds have become one of the most sought after celebrity couples ever since they went public with their relationship. Now that they are married, they have become couple goals and their fans just eat it up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18 with a wet and wild party in Miami. She was seen accompanied by her famous husband and a few family and friends out on the water jet skiing and playing on inflatables. There were many photos floating around of the fun birthday celebration, but there are a couple of intimate snaps recently shared by the former Quantico actress via Instagram on Saturday that has fans completely falling even more in love with them.

The birthday girl is wearing the same pink retro bikini with matching gloves that she was seen splashing around in the water at her party. This was taken at that time as she and Nick Jonas were relaxing on the boat. The twosome are being playful with each other in the first picture. Chopra seems to always be smiling when she is around her guy.

The second snapshot seems to depict their true love story. It’s a closeup of the newly wedded couple cuddling together. Chopra is gazing upward at her husband as he is looking pretty content just being there with her.

Their Instagram followers were knocked dead with the sweetness of it all. Even Younger actress, Hilary Duff, melted at the sight of those two. She simply wrote, “Sweet.”

Loading...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not the only center of attention at her birthday celebration. Her musician husband took social media by storm with a photo that got Jonas fans in a frenzy. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Nick Jonas was seen in a sexy photo standing on the boat in his swim trunks. Fans couldn’t help but notice what they called his “love handles.” His wife certainly doesn’t appear to be too bothered by them, but some fans took notice that his physique has changed a bit from his TV acting days.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are indeed a favorite couple to follow on social media. The Jonas Brothers are heading out on their “Happiness Begins Tour” on August 7 starting in Miami. Fans will most likely be able to spot at least one Jobro wife, if not all three, on a few stops along the way.