Kindly Myers Combines Sexiness And Style As She Wears A Tiny Louis Vuitton Bikini

Playboy model Kindly Myers, famous for her incredible figure that she frequently likes to show off, recently took to her page and teased her fans with a new bikini snap. This time, the model not only flaunted her amazing figure from all angles, but she did it in style as she opted for a skimpy bikini from Louis Vuitton.

Wearing a dark mauve string bikni from the famous designer brand, the 33-year-old stunner put her perky breasts and taut stomach on full display in the first picture. She wore minimal makeup and let her blonde tresses down to keep it stylish and sexy.

Kindly looked toward the floor and carried a brown LV handbag to combine style with sexiness. She remained mostly accessory-free and only opted for a very delicate silver pendant. In the second snap, Kindly turned her back toward the camera to expose her famous booty through her barely-there bikini bottoms.

In the caption, the model said that she couldn’t decide which of her pictures is better, therefore, she posted both of them. The move was greatly appreciated by Kindly’s fans, who left about 900 comments on the picture to shower her with numerous complimentary words and phrases. As of this writing, and within a few hours of going live, the picture has also accrued about 30,000 likes.

Apart from her regular fans, Kindly’s snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Chloe Khan and Jesse Jane.

“You have the best body on Instagram, I love both the pictures,” one of her fans wrote on the snap. “You are the most beautiful creature on this Earth,” another one of her fans opined.

While most of the followers were unable to choose between the first and the second booty picture, one of her fans finally made a decision and wrote the following comment.

“That’s most definitely a difficult decision but [if] forced to choose, I would have to go with number two.”

Kindly also shared a racy picture in her Instagram Stories where she could be seen lifting her shirt up to flash her boobs. In order to stay in line with Instagram’s policy, she censored her nipples. Nonetheless, the excessive show of skin left her fans drooling over her hotness.

As the Height Line earlier reported, Kindly was born and brought up in Bowling Green, a small town in southern Kentucky.

Per the piece, shortly after graduating from high school, Kindly joined the U.S. Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist. She served in the Army National Guard for four years, during which she developed herself physically and mentally.