Briana DeJesus Reveals If Jenelle Evans Could Return To ‘Teen Mom 2’, Speaks About Her Replacement Jade Cline

Jenelle Evans was let go from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after sharing her life on the show for nearly a decade. Her exit from the show came after her husband allegedly shot her dog. After the incident, Jenelle’s children were removed from her care, but before the Fourth of July, the case was dismissed and her children returned to her care. With the case dismissed, some have wondered if perhaps Jenelle could return to the show that she shared her life on for so many years. Now, her former co-star and friend Briana DeJesus is weighing in and revealing what she thinks could happen.

Briana spoke to InTouch Weekly and explained that she doesn’t think Jenelle will be returning to the franchise anytime soon.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different. Sadly I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future.”

While Jenelle appeared on the show with Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer for many years, Jenelle’s was closest to Briana DeJesus who was added to the cast on 2017. In fact, Jenelle and Briana even filmed together in Florida for Season 9 which ended up being her last season on Teen Mom 2.

With Jenelle not likely returning to the hit reality television show, MTV has replaced her with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Star Jade Cline. Jade has reportedly been filming for Season 9B of the show and will be added as a full-time cast member on the next season.

So, what does Briana DeJesus think about Jenelle’s replacement?

“Jade — who is replacing Jenelle — is cool and we have spoken a little bit,” Briana revealed.

Without Jenelle on the show, some fans wonder if the show will be worth watching. Many fans loved to tune in to Jenelle’s drama and some wonder if fewer people will tune in to the show. Briana doesn’t seem too worried about that, though, and even hinted that there could be some “surprises” for fans.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV, but until then, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG which air Monday nights on MTV. Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd all share their stories with Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom 3 fame coming to the show later this season.