Anne Hathaway Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Amazon Event

Actress Anne Hathaway announced her second pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week, sharing a photo of her baby bump with her 14.7 million followers.

In the caption, the 36-year-old joked it wasn’t for a movie, but then acknowledged that neither of her pregnancies were easy and gave a shout out to those dealing with infertility issues.

According to People, her pregnancy comes after the Princess Diaries star underwent several difficult fertility treatments. Hathaway also has a 3-year-old son, Jonathan, with husband Adam Shulman.

Today, she debuted her baby bump in public at a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress wore a loose fitting white patterned dress while discussing her upcoming project, Modern Love. The series is a romantic comedy anthology based on a New York Times column that explores different facets of love.

Hathaway plays a woman with bipolar disorder trying to find love and stars alongside Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) and Gary Carr (The Deuce).

While at the panel, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway and her co-stars debuted the trailer for the show and Hathaway spoke about her experience working on the series.

“My work has primarily been in film for the last 20 years,” she said. “It was exciting. I love romantic stories and I don’t see them in the cineplexes as much now.”

“I think love speaks to how fractured our time has come… it’s just that question of what’s going to get you to the movie theater. What’s worth the time to have a cinematic experience?” she said.

“I love watching a superhero fall in love as much as the next person, but this is a different way to tell a love story.”

Anne Hathaway Is a Glowing Mom-to-Be at TCA Event Days After Announcing Second Pregnancy https://t.co/lprYAr0eYy — People (@people) July 27, 2019

According to Entertainment Tonight, after the panel, Hathaway joked about having a hard time answering questions because she’s already experiencing pregnancy brain.

“My brain won’t let me go there right now,” she joked to reporters. “Somebody’s eating it.”

The actress went on to say that she was having a hard time dealing with things like directions, spelling, and was also having a hard time remembering certain words. She joked that because of this, she’s very “taxing” to be around right now.

In addition to Carr and Milioti, a slew of other talent joins Hathaway in Modern Love. Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Olivia Cooke, Sofia Boutella, and Andrew Scott will also star in the series, according to Deadline.

Modern Love will debut on Amazon Prime on October 18.