Kailyn Lowry Says ‘I Am No Longer Available For Things That Make Me Feel Like Sh*t’

Kailyn Lowry has made a bold statement. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories today with a message that featured strong words, although they offered little context. The 27-year-old posted a blank white image bearing text in black letters.

“I am no longer available for things that make me feel like sh*t,” the post read.

The only other information offered came via radio station WCTO’s logo below the text.

Kailyn’s Instagram story may have been a touch mysterious, but the same could be said for the blonde’s social media activity over the past 24 hours. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, an Instagram post from Kailyn appearing to announce a pregnancy was a “joke.” Fans were directed to a magazine feature via the star’s Instagram bio, but no pregnancy confirmation was made. Kailyn appeared to have her fans either confused or outraged by the post, as The Inquisitr reported earlier today.

Whether Kailyn’s mystery message today was referring to the backlash, or life in general, will likely prove a talking point for fans.

Elsewhere, Kailyn has mostly been making headlines for positive reasons. This month saw the star enjoy an exotic Hawaiian vacation with sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The trip proved a major talking point for fans by virtue of being a joint getaway with co-star Leah Messer. Leah brought along her three daughters, and there were adorable snaps of the trip shared by both mothers.

While fan responses to Kailyn and Leah’s trip have been positive and somewhat indicative of the Teen Mom franchise’s popularity, not everyone appears to be ranking the MTV series highly these days. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham recently made headlines for slamming the show in general and suggesting that it should come to an end.

As The Inquisitr reports, the 28-year-old didn’t hold back with her views.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children.”

Farrah left the series earlier this year. Also making headlines for her exit has been Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. The 27-year-old made front-page news earlier this year with allegations that her husband, David Eason, had shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. Jenelle lost (and eventually regained) custody of her three children.

Life seems a little less dramatic for Kailyn, but her latest Instagram story is bound to spark questions.