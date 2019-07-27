Joy-Anna Duggar Posts Inspirational Message About Healing, Admits She Misses Her Baby Girl

Joy-Anna Duggar shares a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Joy-Anna Duggar miscarried her baby girl, Annabelle Elise, when she was just 20 weeks along. She and husband Austin Forsyth were obviously devastated when they learned that no heartbeat was found and that the baby was gone. The reality stars are now bouncing back from this tragedy the best they can and have even began sharing their lives once again on social media. The most recent post not only reveals how much Joy misses her little girl, but it also depicts how she is getting through her ordeal as well.

Joy took to her and Austin’s joint Instagram account on Friday to share a Bible verse from Psalms. She wrote in the caption that their hearts are still in the healing process after the loss of their second child. She admits that there are days when she misses Annabelle Elise terribly, but that she gets comfort from God. She indicated that she has “peace that passes all understanding.”

The Duggar daughter reflected in the post that she wishes that she could have seen her little girl being loved on by her daddy and being able to see her play with her big brother, Gideon, 1. It has been a rough road for the family-of-three, but they all seem to be getting back into the swing of things, as the photos since the passing of their daughter seems to indicate.

Joy’s sister-in-law, Lauren Duggar, took to the comments to say that those same Bible verses brought her comfort while she was going through her own miscarriage last year. She lost her and Josiah’s first child, a baby boy they named Asa, last October.

While these verses may bring the Duggar family comfort and peace, there are some fans who are skeptical about finding healing in God. One particular fan questioned how anyone could “find the positive in God” after having their unborn child taken from them.

Joy-Anna Duggar quickly wrote back to that person.

“God is the one that gave me the child, how can I get bitter if He takes her away? Although I don’t understand, I can trust the He knows best!” she wrote.

It looks like the 21-year-old Counting On star has found her own peace in her faith that she shares with the rest of the Duggar clan. The previous posts that have been shared by the Forsyths reveal that Joy and Austin are spending some quality time with little Gideon doing some fun family activities. She has also been praising her husband for offering such good support to her.

A new season of TLCs Counting On is coming up sometime this fall. It’s expected that the network will touch on Joy-Anna Duggar’s heartbreaking loss as well.