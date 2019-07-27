Rapper 50 Cent Explains Why He Won’t Ever Stop His Ruthless Online Bullying Of Wendy Williams

50 Cent has trolled Wendy Williams online for months and says it is because she talked smack about him first.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had a rough past year, full of ups and downs. In the beginning of the year, she informed her audience on The Wendy Williams Show that she was living in a sober house to gain control of her substance abuse. At the time, Williams was reportedly addicted to both prescription pills and alcohol.

She then watched her marriage of nearly 22 years to Kevin Hunter fall apart before her eyes after the news broke that he had welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. She then filed for divorce from him and fired him as the executive producer of her show.

All the while, she’s also been facing a variety of medical issues. Throughout all the trauma, rapper 50 Cent has been relishing the star’s struggles, according to Hollywood Life.

For months now, 50 Cent has slammed the television host through social media. He’s poked fun at her addictions, her messy divorce, and most especially her appearance. Because Williams has the medical condition Graves’ disease, her eyes have seemed to bulge out of her head in a few paparazzi photos. Even after it was confirmed that Williams’ appearance had changed because of a medical condition, the rapper continued to make fun of her and post unflattering photos of her on social media.

Many have called out the rapper, telling him that his remarks are not only a form of online bullying, but are uncalled for, considering the fact that many of Williams’ issues have been out of her control. But he’s reportedly not backing down anytime soon. Why does he have such a bone to pick with Williams? He claims it is because she talked smack about him first, thus he says he doesn’t think it is uncalled for.

“I don’t like her. You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about and you’ll find its really not…”

His most recent attack on Williams came in the end of June when she celebrated the beginning of Pride Month in New York City. The rapper re-posted a photo Williams posted to her own Instagram. In the photo, Williams wears a tight rainbow jumpsuit and sunglasses.

“This bitc* skipped leg day for 20 years,” he wrote and faced a storm of social media fury.

“This is body shaming and is actually so gross. Cheap by name, cheap by reputation,” one Instagram user wrote of 50 Cent.