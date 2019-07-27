Miley Cyrus’ Red String Bikini Knocks Instagram Dead

Miley Cyrus appears to have been enjoying some pool parties. The SHE IS COMING singer updated her Instagram from a floatie-filled pool just yesterday – it looks like the vibe has carried over into today. The 26-year-old has sent the platform another set of photos from the water, although today’s update offered some change in the bikini department.

Miley’s update today came as three photos. All showed the blonde wowing in a tiny red bikini that matched hues from the inflatable she was reclining on. The star’s halterneck two-piece was strung up-top, although the briefs appeared simpler and elasticated. With plenty of eye-popping colors from background floaties that included a unicorn and a rainbow semi-circle, this update wasn’t holding back on the rainbow effect. It also wasn’t holding back on sending out the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s killer body. Fans were seeing Miley’s rock-hard abs, toned and slender legs, plus hints of her cleavage via the tiny bikini top.

Miley posed for the camera with her signature vibes: a mix of confidence, relaxation, quirkiness, and sexiness. The blonde had fully color-coordinated her look, though – Miley doesn’t do things by half. The singer’s red-and-black shades matched her bikini, with a similar deal from a red hair scrunchie and black-painted toenails.

It looks like Miley and her bikini have knocked Instagram dead. The update had racked up over 250,000 likes in just 17 minutes. Fan responses quickly filled the comments section – over 1,600 were left in the same time frame.

“OH OKAY,” sister Brandi wrote.

Fans following Miley’s Instagram have likely welcomed the recent variety of updates. While most of the singer’s July posts came geared towards promoting her “Mother’s Daughter” video and also included a string of snaps from her Elle feature, the pattern of red latex bodysuits and magazine shots has been broken. In the last day, Miley has sent fans racy thonged snaps from her home, a jam-out session in a forest, plus the pool bikini pictures that seem to be taking Instagram by storm.

Today’s update may have sent out Hollywood glam vibes with its pool setting and luxurious-looking bikini, but Miley remains a humanitarian at heart. The star mentioned her charitable foundation during her Elle interview.