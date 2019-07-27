Bella Thorne Shows Off Insane Cleavage In Sexy Red Lingerie

Once again, Bella Thorne is heating up Instagram.

As fans of the actress know, Bella leaves basically nothing off limits when it comes to posting racy photos on social media. The stunner already boasts an Instagram following of over 20.7 million followers but that number continues to rise on a daily basis. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her loyal fans, Thorne thanks fans for all the support that she has received for her book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

In the stunning new shot, the brunette beauty appears to be laying in bed and looking straight into the camera. She goes makeup-free in the shot while giving a slight smile. Her long, dark locks appear to be slicked back in a ponytail and accessorizes the look with a number of silver necklaces as well as a silver nose ring. The beauty appears to be the mastermind behind the image as her arms are extended out in front of her.

A few of the tattoos on her arms are visible in the photo and her upper half is on full display in the shot. While clad in a piece of red lingerie, the 21-year-old leaves very little to the imagination, showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Bella a ton of attention with over 359,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments within just a few short hours.

While many fans commented on the post to let Thorne know that she looks amazing, countless others let her know that they read her new book and it was awesome. A few others had no words for the shot, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Your book gave me the strength to go report the man who sexually assaulted me and i can’t thank you enough for sharing your story & just being the person you are. i love you,” one follower gushed.

“Your [sic] beautiful inside an out, great interview on the Stern show! Going to get your book,” another chimed in.

“So gorgeous. Your book is definitely going to be a best seller. Always happy with all your successes in life,” another chimed in with a blue heart emoji.

Loading...

The best-seller is currently available for purchase at a number of stores including at Barnes and Noble. Usually, the novel retails for $25 but it’s currently on sale at the book store for $18.21. According to the website, the book is a large collection of “illuminating and inspiring poems chronicles her personal struggles, relationships, and wild-child lifestyle.”

Fans can stay up-to-date on all of Bella’s projects on Instagram.