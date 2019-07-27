Friends Of Slain College Student Ally Kostial Detail The Toxic Relationship She Had With Alleged Killer

Ally Kostial's friends say that she was manipulated and led on by her alleged killer.

Ally Kostial was a 21-year-old college student who was shot to death earlier this month. Kostial was in the process of obtaining her marketing degree from the University of Mississippi. She was a beloved sorority sister and enjoyed playing golf. After a night out in Oxford, she returned home around midnight but was not in the residence the next morning. Her body was found in a city about 30 minutes away from school the next day. Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old fellow student at The University of Mississippi, was later charged with her murder. He and Kostial reportedly dated on and off. Those that knew the couple saw how toxic their relationship really was, according to Refinery 29.

Pictures on social media of Kostial and Theesfeld, show them smiling at the camera with their arms around one another. They appear happy and in love. But the picture doesn’t show what Kostial’s friends say was going on behind the scenes. They say that Kostial was manipulated and led on by Theesfeld for years and that she spent many nights crying because of him. While she reportedly loved him, Theesfeld didn’t seem to reciprocate the feelings.

Rex Ravita once lived in the same dorm as Theesfeld. He described the pair’s relationship as “emotionally abusive.” He even said that Theesfeld could be violent and was “crazy aggressive.” But in the end, Kostial reportedly finally took a stand for herself and knew she deserved more. It’s for that moment of courage that some believe she was killed.

“I truly believe that he manipulated her emotionally to have her believe that he loved her the same way she did, and I think he had her on the hook until the very last second,” Ravita said.

Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old University of Mississippi student from Texas, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial: https://t.co/mj67WcrxpT pic.twitter.com/prhxSjTOtY — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) July 23, 2019

Theesfeld was picked up by police on Monday and taken into custody. Law enforcement used data from his credit card and his cell phone to track him down to a gas station. Theesfeld’s lawyer and father have been proclaiming his innocence. Meanwhile, those that knew and loved Kostial have been fighting to ensure that her alleged killer gets what he deserves and that justice is served.

Using the hashtag #JusticeforAlly, Kostial’s friends and many others across the nation have demanded that Theesfeld gets what is coming to him. This has also started a discussion about how white men with privilege often get away with terrible crimes. Kostial’s murder has also raised a greater call for support for women in toxic relationships.