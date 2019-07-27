Tree-Climbing Miley Cyrus Jams Out In Nothing But A Bra & Tiny Spandex Shorts, Instagram Is Sold

Miley Cyrus has sent Instagram a rather unique update. The SHE IS COMING singer took to the platform earlier today with a post that came straight from the heights of forestry she had climbed. The 26-year-old appeared to fully embrace nature, although she wasn’t hiding her killer gym body.

Miley’s update came as two still photos and one video. All three showed the blonde surrounded by woodlands and seemingly alone, bar a four-legged friend. Miley had made her way up the captioned-mentioned “tree” for what seemed to be a bonding moment with nature. This fun-loving star will rarely miss an opportunity to shake her stuff, though. Miley’s video showed her dancing, waving her hair around, and appearing to fully jam out. Sadly, the video did not offer sound. It did, however, offer a reminder of Miley’s sensational physique.

Miley wore a tiny gray bra and paired it with clingy, black spandex shorts. The ensemble was a simple one, but it definitely delivered on the ab-flaunting front. The singer’s rock-hard torso was on full show – likewise, her long legs and strong arms.

Today’s update may not have included a racy thong or the latex bodysuit she donned for her “Mother’s Daughter” video, but it’s been racking up the likes: over 189,000 had been clocked within less than an hour of the post going live.

Earlier this month, Elle profiled Miley with her answers to a variety of questions. The star spoke of her Hannah Montana past, recent Black Mirror feature, plus her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Fans were somewhat surprised by how candidly Miley spoke regarding her marriage and sexuality. The star didn’t hold back with her words.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f**king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley did, however, relate a sense of achievement with regards to where she feels she stands in her career.

“I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, ‘Okay, she gets her t*ts out.’ But they also think, ‘But she’s got a f**king sick voice,’ and that’s all I care about,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more Miley should follow the singer’s Instagram.