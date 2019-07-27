Shantal Monique Sizzles In A Skimpy, Pale Orange Bikini On Instagram

American model Shantal Monique is famous on Instagram for her sultry snaps and sensuality.

Knowing that fans can never get enough of her hotness, the model took to her page and stunned everyone with a new bikini snap — one which immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a barely-there, pale orange bikini that allowed her to put her enviable assets on full display. The tiny bikini top, in particular, could hardly contain the model’s breasts. As a result, she showed off an ample amount of cleavage and also flashed some sideboob to titillate her fans.

Shantal let her blond tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

The model ditched accessories to keep it simple while she slightly puffed her chest out to pose for the pic. To her fans’ delight, she posted two pictures to tease her admirers.

Within three hours of going live, and as of this writing, the pic has amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 450 comments where fans could be seen gushing over Shantal and showering her with various complimentary comments.

“You are work of art,” one of her fans commented. “You made my weekend,” another fan thanked her.

A third fan expressed his admiration for the model in the following words.

“Man! Your smile!! You look like you enjoy every second of your life [which is great]. I am happy for you.”

Other fans used various complimentary words and phrases for Shantal, including “hottest babe on Instagram”, “amazing”, “simply gorgeous”, and “you’re extremely sexy.”

The remaining fans and followers praised the model by using hearts, kiss, and fire emoji.

A day before posting the said picture, Shantal titillated her fans with a black lingerie snap that allowed her to flaunt her never-ending cleavage — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The picture became an instant hit among her fans and followers and they couldn’t seem to contain their excitement in the comments section.

Loading...

As of this writing, the pic has accrued more than 20,000 likes and 750 comments, which proves that she is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Shantal was the former South African Playmate of the Year and was also featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice.

The Seattle native studied Bio-Chemistry at Arizona State University after getting her Associates of Science degree. While at college, she retained her love for modeling, causing that avocation to become a full-time career.