Social Media Photos Depict Ole Miss Student Ally Kostial Posing With Her Alleged Killer

Eerie photos show slain University of Mississippi student Ally Kosital smiling with her arm around her accused killer.

Ally Kostial, a 21-year-old student from the University of Mississippi, was a bright spot in the lives of all those around her. According her friends, she was sweet, kind, and always smiling. Unfortunately, her life was cut tragically short when she was shot to death earlier this month. The man who has been accused of her murder was her on-again off-again boyfriend, Brandon Theesfeld. Theesfeld is 22-years-old and is also a student at the University of Mississippi. He was arrested this past Monday at a gas station. Police found him by using data from his credit card and his cell phone. Theesfeld’s lawyer and father claim he’s innocent but Kostial’s friends certainly don’t, according to Crime Time.

Eerie social media photos show Kostial and Theesfeld posing together, looking as happy as can be. In one particular photo that Kostial shared on her VSCO page, Kostial and Theesfeld appear to be at a formal for her sorority. She is wearing a dress while he’s wearing a suit jacket. The pair are smiling with their arms around one another. Theesfeld sports Greek letters on his jacket. It’s hard to believe that the couple who appear to be so happy could have potentially had a deadly relationship.

According to those who knew the couple, Theesfeld treated Kostial very poorly, playing around with her emotions. Her friends said that he led her on for years and harassed her often.

Rex Ravita once lived in the same dorm as Theesfeld. He said that the alleged killer talked badly about women and was a misogynist.

“He led her on A LOT, enough to where it could be considered emotional abuse. But he definitely had a violent streak,” Ravita said.

Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old University of Mississippi student from Texas, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial: https://t.co/mj67WcrxpT pic.twitter.com/prhxSjTOtY — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) July 23, 2019

A friend of Kostial’s echoed these same sentiments in a Twitter post.

“He harassed her for years, took advantage of her for years, I spent countless nights holding Ally close drying her tears about this monster for years. You deserve hell you disgusting excuse for a human. #JusticeForAlly You will never diminish her sunshine.”

On the night that she was killed, Kostial was captured on video surveillance leaving a pizza place in Oxford. She walked out of the restaurant alone and began making her way down the street. She then gets into a van that stops alongside the sidewalk. Her roommate recalled her getting home that night, but didn’t hear if she left the residence again. Kostial’s body was found the next day in a town about 30 minutes away from where she lived.