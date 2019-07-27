Yazmin Oukhellou Squeezes Curvaceous Bust Into Tiny Lemon Yellow Crop Top

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou revved up her Instagram followers yesterday when she posted a stunning snap of herself enjoying a fruity cocktail in a swanky outdoor bar.

The popular reality show diva and internet fashionista raked in the love from fans and followers by accumulating over 8,000 likes and several dozen comments on her breathtaking photo.

Yazmin appeared to be enjoying a fun night out on the town as she sipped a fruity alcoholic beverage in a sophisticated upscale facility. The television personality put her stunning hourglass figure, voluptuous assets, and killer curves on display in a sexy, summery ensemble.

Oukhellou’s fashion forward display featured a light lemon-yellow spaghetti strapped crop top and matching high waisted pencil skirt. The combination flattered her figure and drew attention to her flawless, golden tan. The crop top had an elegant straight-line pleated design and a thick band that cut off at an empire waist length.

The British bombshell’s matching pencil skirt also had a subtle, but flattering ruching detail as it hugged her killer curves at just above the knee so she could still show off just a little leg.

Despite being a classy looking combo as a whole, Yazmin still managed to put her voluptuous surgically enhanced chest on full display as the crop top’s scoop neckline left little to the imagination.

The brunette beauty wore her highlighted mahogany locks down in loose waves around her face and shoulders. She opted for bold eye make-up with accentuated lashes and a fun berry colored lip. Her cheeks were very rosy in the photo which could have been from cosmetics or just a visible effect from warmth and alcohol.

Fans flocked to leave their love in the comments section with a typical smattering of hearts, fire emojis, and “I love you!” style comments. There were also several comments from Yazmin’s fellow celeb friends and reality stars including fellow TOWIE cast members Nicole Bass and Chloe sims, who stopped to leave a little emoji love while giving their friend a self-esteem boost.

Yazmin’s recent string of sultry selfies on Instagram has given many fans the impression that she’s out to take a stab at her ex-boyfriend James Lock, from whom she recently split.

British online publication The Mirror recently reported that Yazmin was completely heartbroken over the breakup because the starlet was under the impression that a marriage proposal was not far off.

An unnamed source close to Yazmin recently went on record saying that the heartbroken diva was choosing to take the high road and move forward with dignity rather than “rather than slate him in public as others would do.”