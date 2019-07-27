Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers Spotted At LAX After St. Kitts Trip

Tudors actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has had an eventful summer, and was spotted in public for the first time since his St. Kitts trip at the Los Angeles airport.

The Daily Mail caught a photo of Meyers with his bags arriving at the airport to catch a flight. This is reportedly the first time the actor has been spotted since his family trip to the Caribbean got complicated when his friend, Greek Coca Cola heir Alki David, got arrested for transporting 5,000 marijuana plants on his private plane which was transporting Meyers and his family to St. Kitts.

Meyers and his family were not detained, but David was arrested and taken into custody for possession of $1.5 million worth of cannabis. Also arrested in the matter was David’s business partner Chase Ergen following their arrival at Robert L. Bradshaw International airport in St. Kitts.

The men reportedly were transporting the plants to the island in an effort to develop legal cannabis business in the Caribbean.

After the plane was searched, so were the actor, his actor, his wife, Mara Lane, and her mother, who were said to be subjected to a cavity search.

Lane seemed to shrug it off as she was soon posting Instagram photos from the beach of herself and her son with Meyers.

This plane had everything: actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, billionaire Chase Ergen, Coca-Cola bottling heir Alki David, and $1.3 million in cannabis products https://t.co/QcGWfSbjYS — The Cut (@TheCut) May 18, 2019

Alki David’s family owns the Leventis-David group, which controls all of the Coca-Cola Hellenic bottling plants in Greece. It is believed that were carrying hemp clone plants, hemp seeds and Swissx CBD oil products as part of their new venture, which features celebrities including rapper Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Donatella Versace as supporters.

Loading...

Also found in the search of the plane and its inhabitants was the drug ketamine. David has called the arrest a setup, as he was trying to set up a legitimate business on the island.

“Our intention is to work with the government, the courts, the banks, the business sector, and the farmers to develop a fair system that creates thousands of jobs on the island and uses Swissx’s international distribution network to make St. Kitts-Nevis cannabis products among the most sought after in the world.”

He said he had spoken with Prime Minister Harris and others, but the talks broke down, which is what led to the arrests, according to David. Legal teams from the United Kingdom have arrived on the island to straighten out the matter and get the men released from incarceration.