Jeffrey Epstein’s Cellmate, Ex-Cop Accused Of Quadruple Murder In Drug Deal, Claims He Saved Pedophile’s Life

Ex-cop Nick Tartaglione claims that he saved convicted millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from hanging, though police now reportedly lean away from attempted suicide theory.

When millionaire convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Central Manhattan, New York, in a state of semi-consciousness with injuries to his neck on July 24 — as The Inquisitr reported — it was his cellmate who saved his life. At least according to that cellmate, a musclebound ex-police officer who faces the death penalty over a quadruple murder.

Citing a source in law enforcement, The New York Daily News on Saturday reported that 51-year-old former Briarcliff, New York, police officer Nick Tartaglione told investigators that he found Epstein unconscious during a suicide attempt by hanging, and came to Epstein’s aid.

“You’ve got a guy who is a millionaire who is now living among rats and mold and wants to go home,” the law enforcement source told The Daily News. “This is a disgusting place and the people there, they treat you disgusting. Who wouldn’t be suicidal in that kind of place?”

Epstein had been “shaken” last week when a federal judge denied his request for bail and to await trial while under “house arrest” in his $77 million Upper East Side Manhattan mansion, according to a previous Daily News report. The Daily News speculated that Epstein had “genuinely” expected to be released on bail and be allowed to await trial in comfort, and when the judge denied the request, he became hopelessly despondent.

Nick Tartaglione's long wait for decision on death penalty not unusual https://t.co/4gDRRCPHfd pic.twitter.com/qroGOI3VmE — lohud.com (@lohud) June 1, 2018

On Friday, The New York Post reported that Tartaglione had initially been questioned by authorities about the injuries to Epstein. According to a law enforcement source, the mysterious financier, who has made numerous friendships among America’s political and cultural elite, displayed injuries that were “more consistent with being choked out than hanging yourself.” But Epstein himself has refused to tell investigators what happened to him.

Among Epstein’s former friends, the most prominent is Donald Trump, who, as The Inquisitr reported, called Epstein a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview, while claiming to have known Epstein for 15 year at that point. But asked about Epstein earlier this month, Trump now says that he was “not a fan.”

As for Tartaglione, the ex-cop was arrested in 2016 and charged with the murders of four men in connection with a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, in which Tartaglione was also charged, according to The Rockland/Westchester Journal News. The bodies of the four victims were later discovered on a property that had been rented by Tartaglione.

The ex-cop’s lawyer, Bruce Barket, told The Journal News that Tartaglione was not involved in causing the injuries to Epstein. Epstein faces up to 45 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges.

Barket told the paper that suggestions that Tartaglione harmed Epstein were made in “retaliation” for Tartaglione’s complaints in court earlier in the week about unhealthy and unsanitary conditions in the Manhattan jail.