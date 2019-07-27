‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Slammed For Fake Pregnancy Announcement, Alleged Clickbait Outrages Fans

Kailyn Lowry has fallen under fire. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram yesterday with a photo that seemed to be announcing a pregnancy. The picture of Kailyn smiling came accompanied by a caption suggesting that the 27-year-old was expecting two kids. Fans heading to the link in Kailyn’s bio were directed to Life & Style Mag. While the magazine’s content was pregnancy-related, it confirmed that the MTV star isn’t currently pregnant.

Kailyn’s update was confirmed as a “joke” by The Inquisitr, but it looks like the blonde’s Instagram followers aren’t too happy.

“I hate this lame sh*t…clickbait…make me more $$$…ugh. Come on girl…u ain’t gotta be that greedy but ok,” one fan wrote.

“I hate you when I waste my time,” another said.

“She’s Not Pregnant! Quit your Click Bait And Get A Real Job” was another comment.

Many fans did, however, appear confused. A significant number of Kailyn’s followers sent her congratulations, although others also seeming to have been duped by the update voiced disapproval with suggestions that Kailyn shouldn’t be bringing a fourth child into the world. These users appeared to have honed in on the fact that Kailyn’s three sons are fathered by three separate men.

One fan did, however, appear relieved to hear that the story was a hoax.

“Thank god it’s not true. Another child with daddy #4…sickening thought,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, Kailyn was praised for sending out a beautiful shot of herself. The star’s sexy curves and feminine cleavage were on display via ruched black top with spaghetti straps that matched her stylish pants.

Loading...

Kailyn has mostly been making headlines for positive reasons of late. This month showed the mother of three enjoy a relaxing family vacation in Hawaii with sons Lincoln, Isaac, and Lux. The trip proved especially popular with fans given that it came as a joint one; co-star Leah Messer joined Kailyn and brought along her three daughters. Adorable snaps straight from Hawaiian shores were shared to both Kailyn and Leah’s Instagram accounts. A photo of the girls’ six kids together proved particularly popular.

When it comes to sharing her family life on social media, Kailyn appears to be an open book. The star has all three of her sons set up with Instagram accounts alongside regularly updating her own profile to include her brood.

Despite a fair amount of backlash from fans, Kailyn’s update yesterday proved popular overall. It racked up over 117,000 likes. Kailyn has 3.8 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.