Nancy Pelosi Puts Donald Trump On Blast Following His ‘Racist Attacks’ Against Elijah Cummings

Saturday was not the first time that the speaker of the house has called Trump's remarks racist.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called out President Donald Trump on Saturday for comments the president made on Twitter against Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling the president’s remarks “racist attacks.”

“@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague,” Pelosi tweeted in response to the president’s earlier tweet. “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

The president had taken to Twitter around 7 a.m. Saturday to criticize Cummings in a series of tweets in which the president called Cummings’ district in Baltimore, Maryland a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings has started many of the congressional investigations into the president as part of his role as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, per The Washington Post. The tweets come just days after a report that the House Oversight Committee plans to subpoena records from the White House over the use of personal email accounts and text messages for official government purposes, per The Hill.

In the tweets, in which Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully,” the 45th president called Cummings’ Baltimore district the “Worst in the USA……” As The Washington Post noted, the tweets closely mirror a segment that aired on Fox News’ Fox & Friends.

Baltimore is the 3rd most dangerous city in the United States, per The Washington Post.

Cummings also took to Twitter to respond to the president and said he returns to his home district in Baltimore daily. He also lambasted the president for failing to follow through on a proposal to support Cummings’ effort to lower the price of prescription drugs, which he claimed Trump had previously told him he supported.

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

“You told me then that you supported the legislation and that you would work with me to make it happen,” Cummings tweeted. “I took you at your word.”

Saturday is not the first time Pelosi has called Trump’s words racist. Earlier in the month, the house speaker led a House vote on a resolution to condemn a tweet sent by the president in which he directed four freshman members of congress, who are all women of color, to “go back” to their ancestral homelands.

Trump Demands Investigation of 'Brutal Bully' Elijah Cummings in Unhinged Rant About Border Oversight https://t.co/vmSsWXVCcm pic.twitter.com/X9JuSx9XlA — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr, noted, there has been backlash to the president’s Saturday tweets. A CNN anchor became emotional on-air Saturday when discussing Trump’s remarks on the social media platform. Anchor Victor Blackwell criticized the president over his usage of the word “infested” to describe the city of Baltimore, which Blackwell noted was his birthplace. The CNN anchor presented a series of tweets he said showed a pattern of the president referring to areas with high populations of people of color as “infested,” as he did in his Saturday tweet.