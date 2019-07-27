Camille Kostek Flaunts Killer Curves In Tighter-Than-Skin Versace Activewear

Camille Kostek drove fans into a meltdown with her latest Instagram post. On Saturday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl flaunted her insane body in a sizzling photo that got branded as “literal perfection” by one of her Instagram followers.

As Camille noted in the caption of her post, the scorching shot offered a torrid behind-the-scenes look at her steamy photo shoot for Ocean Drive magazine. The photo showed the stunning model snapped full-length in the entryway of an elegant-looking building. Photographed in front of a half-open double door, the blonde bombshell struck a sultry pose as she showed off her jaw-dropping figure in curve-clinging activewear.

For her latest Instagram update, Camille slipped into a stylish crop top and leggings ensemble by Versace. Boasting a sexy leopard print, her trendy co-ord was adorned with psychedelic black-and-yellow circular patterns that swirled all across the surface of the clingy fabric. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model bared her midriff in the chic two-piece, proudly showing off her ripped abs. The tight-fitting outfit featured contrast black-and-white hems on both pieces, which called even further attention to her lithe waistline.

Likewise, her curvy hips and sculpted thighs were also on display, highlighted by the tighter-than-skin leggings. Last but not least, the long-sleeved top beautifully framed her décolletage. Though not cleavage-flaunting, the snug piece lured the gaze to her shapely chest, teasing her busty assets.

Needless to say, Camille sizzled in the eye-popping Versace outfit. The 27-year-old hottie cut a seductive figure in the curve-hugging attire, flaunting her fit, statuesque physique with her trademark charm and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

Camille paired her smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude. Not one to hold back while posing for a sexy shot, the fair-haired beauty showed off her modeling chops and got flirty with the camera. Leaning with one hand on the massive door handle, she placed the other hand on her waist in a coquettish gesture, and spread open her legs in a provocative way to showcase her chiseled frame.

Showing her impeccable sense of style, the ravishing model topped off her otherwise sporty look with an elegant pair of black heels. She added some glitz to her attire with sparkling drop-down earrings and wore her glossy golden locks with a side part, perfectly coiffed in tumbling waves.

As expected, the head-turning snap immediately caught the eye of her fans, racking up more than 11,000 likes in the space of a little over an hour. In addition, a little short of 100 people dropped by the comments section to throw out praise for Camille’s scorching look.

“You look so fab,” wrote one person, adding three fire emoji for emphasis.

“Yaaaassssss QUEEN,” penned a second Instagram user, ending their post with three starstruck emoji.

“Meoow,” quipped a third fan, followed by two heart-eyes-cat emoji.

“Goddess,” read a fourth message, trailed by four fire emoji.

Clearly appreciating her saucy look, one of Camille’s adorning fans had this to say.