WWE News: Man Convicted Of Murder Thanks Founding Members Of New World Order

Two of the biggest names in pro wrestling are doing what they can for the wrongly convicted.

On August 11, 2019, there will be more than just one big wrestling event happening even though SummerSlam is getting most of the press. Capitol Wrestling will hold an event in Nashville, Tennessee on that same day and it is bringing in some huge names from the past. In conjunction with this event, one man serving a very long prison sentence for murder has even sent out a message of thanks to the founding members of the New World Order.

Capitol Wrestling has partnered with Wrestling For Innocence for this event in Nashville, and all proceeds will go to a man named Adam Braseel. The money will be used to pay his legal fees as he fights his alleged wrongful conviction for a murder he says he did not commit.

For the last 12 years, Braseel has been imprisoned for the 2006 murder of a Malcolm Burrows in which there was no physical evidence that puts him at the scene. In 2007, he was convicted of first-degree murder, but he was set free 1.5 years ago as a judge ordered a new trial, as reported by Knox News.

A short time after that, the state Court of Criminal Appeals overruled that judge and had Braseel sent back to prison. With a possible 51 years remaining on his sentence, Braseel is still fighting to clear his name and he is incredibly grateful to two wrestling legends.

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have spent time in WWE, WCW, and numerous other promotions throughout their long wrestling careers. They were known as The Outsiders when jumping ship to WCW and are two of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo) which changed the face of professional wrestling.

They are scheduled to be at the Capitol Wrestling event on August 11, and they have been working diligently to help Braseel. Wrestling Inc. obtained a message from the convicted man which offers heartfelt thanks to the WWE Hall of Famers.

“Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, this is Adam Braseel. I just wanna let you know that I’m aware of what y’all are doing, You know Anthony [Dipippo, founder of Wrestling For Innocence], he’s been through a lot and he put together this Wrestling for Innocence and I’m very grateful for him. I’m extremely grateful for you guys getting involved and I also heard that you guys don’t just wanna get involved, you wanna bring me home.”

Braseel knows that he has a long road ahead of him and a hard fight if he’s going to clear his name of this murder charge. He’s just so grateful for the help and support that Hall, Nash, and Wrestling for Innocence have shown to him as he continues his battle for freedom.