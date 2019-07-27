Rita Ora Gets Flirty In Double Instagram Update: ‘I Promise I’m Behaving Myself’

The gorgeous singer flaunted her deep cleavage in a nude cut-out dress.

Rita Ora is once again showing her incredible figure on Instagram, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her sizzling posts. On Saturday, the global megastar treated her massive following to a pair of sultry photos that had one Instagram user scream, “Wooowww!!!,” trailed by a litany of flattering emoji.

Snapped inside a posh-looking car, one sporting a white ceiling and black leather seats, Rita put her spectacularly fit body on display in a daring cut-out nude dress that left very little to the imagination. Made up of a tiny low-cut crop top and a clingy skirt, the revealing dress was fastened together with a handful of metallic rings, showing a generous amount of toned, tanned skin.

The “Black Widow” singer bared her midriff in the alluring attire, offering a copious view of her washboard abs. The metal detailing that adorned her dress drew even further attention to her taut waistline, emphasized by the dramatic cut outs that practically severed the frock in half.

Boasting a bold design and a plunging neckline, the strappy dress hugged her curves in all the right places, beautifully highlighting Rita’s hourglass figure. Ever the glam queen, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker sparkled from head to toe, sporting a voluminous collection of opulent jewelry that lent her otherwise skimpy outfit an air of sophistication.

The 28-year-old hottie cut a glamorous and provocative figure in the stylish, lavishly adorned dress. Channeling her inner seductress, Rita unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage in the dangerously low-cut garment as she put her buxom curves front and center in the new pics. Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as the “Let You Love Me” songstress didn’t seem to be wearing any support underneath the flimsy, curve-hugging dress. A collection of chunky gold chain necklaces adorned her décolletage, luring the gaze to her shapely bust.

Likewise, Rita’s curvy hips were also on display, accentuated by the skin-tight ruched skirt. Aside from her killer curves, the “Only Want You” singer also flaunted her many tattoos, showing off her arm and chest ink. An assortment of gold and silver bracelets glittered on her wrists. Rita completed her abundant accessory collection with a small hoop earring and a bunch of colorful rings, including one shaped like a flower.

Dressed to impress, Rita appeared to be headed to a swanky party. Her glam was also on par, as the Kosovo-born beauty sported a bold smoky eye and elegant nude lipstick. Her hairstyle was equally remarkable, as the British singer wore her long golden tresses in trendy locks.

Rita’s stunning look stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, as fans immediately took to the comments section to express their admiration for the gorgeous singer. In the space of a little over an hour, her photos garnered more than 181,000 likes and 980 comments to boot.

“These are great. Lookin stylin [sic],” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“I am obsessed with your hair,” penned a second Instagram user.

Some people couldn’t help but notice that that her locks sent out some serious Christina Aguilera vibes. Others noted that Rita bore an uncanny resemblance to Beyoncé, and even to Shakira.

To add even more spice to her already sweltering post, Rita penned a cheeky caption for the two pics, letting fans know that she will try to be on her best behavior. However, her flirty smile appeared to be contradicting the statement.

“Well that is no fun,” quipped one of her fans.

“Misbehaving,” was another reply, followed by a two-hearts emoji.