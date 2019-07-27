Instagram Sensation Ashley Emma Shows Off Major Skin In A Metallic-Green Swimsuit

English Instagram star Ashley Emma is no stranger to flaunting her buxom physique on Instagram. Whenever she posts her racy snaps on the photo-sharing website, they never fail to disappoint her legions of admirers.

Taking to her page, the model recently treated her fans to a jaw-dropping picture which immediately heated up her Instagram page.

In the pic, the 29-year-old model could be seen wearing a very revealing, metallic-green swimsuit which not only featured her bare chest but also provided a generous view of her cleavage — a move that left her fans thoroughly excited.

Ashley wore her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup, while she ditched her accessories so as not to take away the attention from her racy outfit.

“A true bombshell,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “Jeez!! You look f***ing hot,” another one remarked.

A third fan wrote the following to praise the model.

“They asked me to explain the word beautiful, so I showed them a picture of you. I love you.”

Other fans used numerous complimentary words and phrases to express their admiration for the model, while some used a more millennial approach to praise Ashley and used hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from the risqué snap, Ashley also treated her fans to a video clip where she was featured rocking the same green-metallic bikini to show a detailed view of her buxom physique.

In one of the scenes, the model turned her back toward the camera to show off her famous booty — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans fell totally in love with the sheer display of skin.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 7,000 views, 2,800 likes and almost a hundred comments where fans showered the model with complimentary comments and phrases, including “stunning”, “simply amazing”, “total perfection”, “flawless figure”, and “absolute stunner.”

Ashley also posted another video where she could be seen wearing a red crop top and matching thong as she posed while sitting on a bike.

The video garnered almost 16,000 views, 3,400 likes and several comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s amazing booty.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Ashley was born and raised in England. She started her Instagram account in April 2012 and shot to fame for her bikini and swimsuit pictures.

At present, the stunner has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram and the number seems to be steadily increasing with each new picture.