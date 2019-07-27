Tom DeLonge’s UFO Academy Is Studying Materials of ‘Unknown Origin’

Former Blink 182 guitarist Tom DeLonge left the band in 2015 to pursue other interests. These interests included writing a graphic novel, releasing new music with Angels and Airwaves, and searching for UFOs.

DeLonge co-founded To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) in 2017, which is a multi-branch company that includes entertainment, aerospace, and science divisions. The company recently was involved with the A&E program Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, which featured footage from the company’s archives.

More recently, in a tweet earlier this week, To The Stars Academy is claiming to have unknown materials that they believe could be from a UFO.

“TTSA has acquired multiple pieces of metamaterials that are reported to have come from an advanced aerospace vehicle of unknown origin. We’re enthusiastic about its potential use and how it can further our mission for discovery & innovation,” the tweet said.

“The structure and composition of these materials are not from any known existing military or commercial application,” says Chief Operating Officer Steve Justice.

“We are focusing on verifiable facts and working to develop independent scientific proof of the materials’ properties & attributes.”

Justice continued by saying the materials have been collected “from sources with varying levels of chain-of-custody documentation, so we are focusing on verifiable facts and working to develop independent scientific proof of the materials’ properties and attributes.”

“The structure & composition of these materials are not from any known existing military or commercial application,” says COO Steve Justice "we are focusing on verifiable facts and working to develop independent scientific proof of the materials' properties & attributes." pic.twitter.com/GUbPBSPl7M — To The Stars Academy (@TTSAcademy) July 25, 2019

Loading...

According to a To The Stars Academy press release, some of the materials were obtained from ufologist Linda Moulton Howe. Vice reports that Howe gave a presentation in 2004 about these materials, which she claimed, if given the correct amount of electromagnetic static, would become a “lifting body.” A lifting body aircraft is one with no wings, and NASA has previously tested aircraft of this kind in the 1960s and 1970s space programs.

Vice also conducted an interview with Dr. Chris Cogswell about the so-called exotic materials To The Stars Academy has obtained. The Mad Scientist Podcast host said that if the materials truly were unknown to science, then it would be relatively easy to prove. He estimated it would take no longer than a month to analyze the material to see if it’s genuine.

In the interview, he also warned against jumping to conclusions, as scientists mistakenly make similar materials in metallurgical facilities frequently.

Elsewhere, DeLonge is working on other projects related to his interest in the paranormal. According to Variety, DeLonge is developing a TV adaptation of his graphic novel Strange Times with TBS. There’s no news when it will debut, but DeLonge described it as a sort of “science fiction Disney.”