Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Have Not Set A Wedding Date, Despite Tabloid Report

Jennifer Garner’s love life has been a source of tabloid speculation ever since her split from Ben Affleck. But one celebrity gossip outlet has turned things up several notches by claiming that the Peppermint actress has already chosen a wedding date and is about to marry her current boyfriend John Miller.

According to their alleged source, the couple reportedly wants their nuptials to be held in late summer or early fall. They also claim that Garner has been longing to become a wife again and that she believes that Miller will be a loving husband and stepfather to her and Affleck’s kids.

But celebrity news watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re reporting that In Touch Weekly’s story it’s another instance of fake news about Jennifer Garner’s love life. They state that a conversation with a source close to the actress has confirmed that she has not set a wedding date for this summer, fall or any other time.

Garner has previously spoken about the stress that comes with the public spotlight on her intimate relationships in an interview with CBS Sunday News last year. In the candid chat, she revealed that the speculation can affect the decisions celebrities make with their partners.

“What I think I’ve learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen,” she said. “You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, ’cause you think that’ll end the ‘Are they engaged? Are they not?’ [talk]. And that’s true in the reverse, as well. If there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there’s trouble, it can create trouble.”

As E!Online reports Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been dating since late last year. He is 40 years old and is the CEO and chairman of Cali Group, a company that’s in the tech, restaurant, and retail space. Cali group owns the Caliburger chain, restaurants that have become known for using a flippy robot to grill their burgers.

As Us Weekly notes, he was once married to violinist Caroline Campbell. Their divorce was finalized in November of last year and had been married since 2005. Miller and Campbell have two children together, a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. According to Us, their divorce agreement states that they share custody of their kids but Campbell does not receive spousal support from her ex-husband.

Jennifer Garner’s divorce from Ben Affleck was also finalized late last year.