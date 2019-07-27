Cody Rhodes Says He ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If CM Punk Returns To WWE

Ever since walking out of WWE in 2014 and retiring from in-ring action that same year, CM Punk has repeatedly insisted that he has no plans of returning to the world of professional wrestling. But with Punk recently claiming that he received an offer to sign with All Elite Wrestling, one of the upstart promotion’s top stars hinted that it wouldn’t be a shock if the former WWE Champion returns to the company he left five years ago on acrimonious terms.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, AEW wrestler and co-executive vice president Cody Rhodes held a Twitter Q&A session on Friday, where he suggested in one tweet that Punk may not have been accurately quoted by ESPN when he told the network earlier this week that AEW sent him a contract offer via text message.

“I think he was misquoted,” Rhodes explained on Twitter.

“I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it.”

Given the multiple negative remarks Punk has made about WWE since leaving the company, WrestlingNews.co warned that Rhodes might have been “trolling” his followers by teasing a return for the longtime fan favorite. The outlet added that Punk’s issues with some of WWE’s top officials, including company executive and part-time wrestler Triple H, make it highly unlikely that he will come back to the company in the foreseeable future.

It’s been 5 years since the wrestling world has heard from CM Punk. He famously said a mic in his hands becomes a pipe bomb. What will he finally have to say when he breaks his silence on 8/31? One thing’s for sure: the world will be listening. Be there!https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/anEgcoLZ1G — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 23, 2019

On the other hand, WrestlingNews.co suggested that it’s also possible Rhodes was sincerely hinting at a WWE return for Punk. But with AEW’s next big event, All Out, set to take place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago on August 31, the publication added that Rhodes’ comments will likely keep the rumors swirling when it comes to Punk’s potential involvement in the upcoming pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is scheduled to appear at the AEW-affiliated Starrcast III convention in Chicago, with his appearance specifically taking place on the same day as All Out, as noted by Bleacher Report last week. The former WWE superstar, whose real name is Phil Brooks, will reportedly be taking part in a meet-and-greet session with fans, as well as doing a one-on-one interview at the event.

“Knowing the weekend will be attracting fans from all over the world for AEW, and since I normally only do one signing a year, it’s a great way to maybe meet people that normally I wouldn’t get the chance to otherwise,” Punk remarked about his involvement in Starrcast III. “Looking forward to meeting everyone there.”