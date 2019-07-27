Fitness Model Ariana James Gets Oiled Up And Sizzles In Black String Bikini To Tease Her Fans

Venezuelan fitness model Ariana James knows the art of teasing her Instagram fans with her skin-baring pictures all the time. And knowing that they can’t wait for new pictures, the model makes sure to post fresh ones every week.

Owing to her amazing body and beautiful looks, Ariana is not only popular in her home country, but she has carved out quite a name for herself on the photo-sharing site, so much so that she has successfully attracted more than 1.6 million followers.

To brighten up her fans’ weekend, the model dropped two sultry snaps — ones which left her followers completely awestruck. In the first picture, Ariana could be seen wearing a barely-there black string bikini that allowed her to flaunt her extremely well-toned abs, taut stomach, and her perky breasts. To spice things up, the model oiled her body as she soaked up the sun to strike a pose.

The model tied her hair up and accessorized with oversize orange sunglasses as well as a selection of stud earrings that made her look nothing short of stunning. Lastly, she wore no makeup to pull off a very natural and sexy look.

As of this writing, the picture racked up more than 144,000 likes and about 1,300 comments where fans from all over the world showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Amazing woman with a gorgeous body. I love you to bits,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn!! What a body,” another one remarked.

A third fan said that he has never seen a model sexier than Ariana, adding that he would like to take her out on a date.

Apart from the sultry bikini snap, Ariana sent temperatures soaring by sharing yet another risqué snap where she could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of jean shorts. The model turned her back toward the camera to pose for the picture while holding onto a wooden bar.

In the process, Ariana put her well-toned biceps on full display. Although the model didn’t show her face in the snap, it still amassed about 82,000 likes and over 630 comments which proved that the model is immensely popular on Instagram.

According to an article by Fitplan, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness, and she has managed to become one of the top fitness models in Venezuela. She is also a role model and inspiration for many people out there because she continues to work on fitness despite battling hypothyroidism her entire life.