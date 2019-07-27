Romee Strijd Looks Smoking Hot In White Daisy Dukes And Crop Top

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd spends plenty of time on the road traveling for various jobs, and she recently arrived back in her base of New York City.

Strijd shared a sexy snap where she rocked an all-white outfit for her eager followers and showed off plenty of her incredible physique. In the shot, Strijd wore a pair of white Daisy Dukes with frayed edges that were slung low on her hips, flaunting her toned thighs. She paired the shorts with a simple, white, cropped sleeveless top that displayed her chiseled abs and arms.

In the picture, Strijd wore her hair straight and loose, and had a huge smile plastered across her face. The outfit itself seemed fairly simple, but on the stunning Angel, it was majorly sexy.

Her fans loved the shot, which received over 164,000 likes within just one hour. The comments section quickly filled up with followers expressing their admiration of Strijd’s beauty as well.

“NYC looks good on ya,” one fan commented.

Another wanted to know how, exactly, Strijd managed to sculpt her physique into such a dream body.

“How do you get the figure you have? I need tips,” the fan asked.

Many other fans simply complimented Strijd by sharing a string of emoji that expressed their feelings.

The Dutch model has been on quite the travel streak lately. Just a month ago, on June 27, she shared a snap of herself overlooking a billboard featuring her face in the city of Manila in the Philippines.

Loading...

She then jetted across the ocean to the fashion-forward city of Paris, France. She shared several stunning snaps of herself there and was a part of the Dior Couture show. Though she’s likely been to Paris quite a few times over her years as a model, she made sure to take some selfies with a few of the city’s most photogenic spots for her followers, including the Eiffel Tower. She even shared a vlog focused on her Parisian adventures on her YouTube channel for her fans to enjoy.

She also found a bit of time to spend in her native country, the Netherlands. Strijd shared a stunning snap in which she wore an airport-chic look of sweatpants and a black cropped top that left her toned stomach exposed. Her hair looked freshly blown out, and she had a pair of sunglasses on, looking totally glam and ready for an international flight. From the Amsterdam airport, she hopped on a flight back to New York City. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what kind of snaps she shares from her time in America.