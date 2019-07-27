Demi Rose Mawby Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini While Watching Sunset

Demi Rose Mawby has been enjoying a vacation abroad in Ibiza, Spain recently. Today, she updated her Instagram page with another sizzling shot that showcased her enviable curves, but the particular snap she shared had a caption that was more inspiring and thoughtful than many she posts.

In the snap, Demi Rose posed on the front of a boat with her back turned to the camera. Though she glanced over her shoulder to peek at the camera for a moment, her attention seemed to be on the absolutely breathtaking sunset visible over the expanse of gentle waves.

While the front of Demi Rose’s bikini wasn’t visible, thus preventing her fans from ogling her ample cleavage, there was still plenty of skin on display. She rocked a pair of thong bikini bottoms that had an interesting tassel detail on the side to draw attention to her voluptuous hips. The top had a unique back that left nearly all her bronzed skin on display, making it seem as though she was hardly wearing anything at all.

Her overall vibe was also a lot more natural than what she generally wears. She appeared to be rocking very little makeup, and instead of having perfectly styled hair, she let her brunette locks flow and simply topped them with a bucket hat. The geotag specifies that the snap was taken in Es Vedrà, which is a small island just off the shore of Ibiza.

In the caption, Demi Rose decided to give her followers a dose of inspiration. She encouraged them to have a mindset of gratitude and look at all the positive things in life rather than dwelling on the negative.

Her fans loved the sizzling shot and sweet caption, and the picture began receiving likes almost immediately. Within just seven minutes, the post had over 12,600 likes from her eager fans.

“What a view. Oh and the sun too,” one fan commented, referring to Demi Rose’s beauty.

“This is amazing,” another fan added.

Yet another fan seemed to want to trade places with Demi Rose and enjoy the gorgeous scenery.

“I love being on the water,” the fan said.

Demi Rose is currently spending some time relaxing in Ibiza, Spain. Though the shot she shared on the boat today overlooking the sunset had a more peaceful vibe, she’s also shared looks that are more appropriate for a wild night on the town. The British bombshell seems to be making the most of what Ibiza has to offer.

Fans who want a little more insight into her adventures should make sure to check her Instagram stories, where she shares short videos that highlight her experiences.