Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Insane Gym Body In Glitter Pinks Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee is likely gearing up for her return to the MTV franchise she used to be a part of. As The Inquisitr reports, the Teen Mom 3 alum is set to feature on Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie hasn’t been mentioning her return to television on her social media, but fans are still noticing the blonde’s updates. This fitness model and bikini competitor is a a total gym nut with her latest Instagram update being living proof.
Mackenzie updated her Instagram last night. Her snaps came straight from the gym as is often seen on this mother of three’s feed. Mackenzie appeared to be encouraging fans to stay fit and healthy via some exercise advice, although her post doubled up as a reminder of just why this gym bunny is worth listening to.
Two photos showed Mackenzie and husband Josh McKee in a workout room. Josh had his back to the camera as he struck a bicep-flaunting pose, but his wife was facing the camera. Mackenzie was sending out a semi-joking and surprised reaction at her husband’s built body, but the star’s own silhouette wasn’t falling short on the wow factor. Mackenzie had her bikini competitor physique on show via a tight and glittery tank top in hot pinks and blacks. Her muscular arms and shoulders were on display, although the camera cutting off at the waist didn’t show fans Mackenzie’s super-strong legs.
Men and women, humans on all fitness levels. Go grab you some dumbbells. Any weight from 2 pounds up. Heck, do it with water bottles ???? this 30 day August challenge is going to be lit ????… warning, only participate in this program if you are wanting to burn fat, get in better shape, sculpt your body, generate natural energy, and feel your best. Every day we work a different body part. Program launches this Monday ???????????????????????? @joshmckee28 #bodybymac #fitness #weightloss #fitnessprogram #dumbbellworkout
Mackenzie’s dedication to fitness seems second to none. June saw Mackenzie push herself to the limits in preparation for a bikini modeling competition with pictures of the star’s rippling muscles posted straight from the event. Mackenzie’s posts were accompanied by lengthy captions outlining her nerves, fears, and Type 1 diabetes, although the star did seem to be manifesting a little low self-esteem overall.
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
An Instagram update showcasing Mackenzie’s red-and-white bikini came with mentions of “fat” that had a few fans worried for the star.
“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show”
Me and @joshmckee28 woke up and busted our butts until our bodies were shaking. (Exciting project launching soon) so we decided to treat ourselves and the kids to 2 hours at the pool before going back home and getting back at it ???????? #chasingsuccess #bodybymac #fitcouple #augustchallenge #fitness
Updates from Mackenzie aren’t just about her love of the active lifestyle, though. Mackenzie’s three children, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs Weston, regularly pop up on their mother’s Instagram. Just three days ago, the Oklahoma native shared adorable snaps of her family enjoying a fun-filled pool outing.
