Hilaria Baldwin Works Out In Thong, Warns Trolls Not To Shame Her

Hilaria Baldwin is known for showing off her amazing figure to fans on social media and yesterday was no exception.

As fans of the wife of Alec Baldwin know, Hilaria loves to share workouts and yoga poses on her account, and with each and every post, she earns a ton of attention. So far, the mother of four has over 600,000 followers on Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the day. In the most recent video that was posted to her account, the brunette beauty gives fans a whole lot to talk about.

The video starts off with the 35-year-old leaning against her white marble bathroom counter. Baldwin appears to be makeup-free in the post, wearing her short dyed tresses pulled off of her face with a black headband. During the clip, she shares a number of different little exercises with her followers in what she calls an “entire leg workout.” But it’s her stunning figure that really has her fans’ attention.

In the NSFW post, Baldwin rocks a tiny black thong and a matching bra. Each and every time she moves her leg up and down, viewers are treated to a beautiful glimpse of her toned legs and abs. In the caption of the image, she explains that her wardrobe allows Instagram followers to see how she is activating her muscles. And since the sultry workout video went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.

Some fans took to the post to let Hilaria know how amazing she looks in the video while countless others applauded her for shaming trolls in advance and being confident in her own skin.

“I do love the fact that you can see the individual muscles working. Thank you!” one follower commented.

“You look amazing!! Wow! Thank you for sharing!!” another Instagram user raved.

“Thank you!! So appreciate all your videos…they are helpful and very useful…thank you!!” one more fan chimed in.

And while it certainly seems like the fitness enthusiast loves having a platform to share her workout tips and her family life, she says that it didn’t always come easy. In an interview with Refinery 29, Baldwin shared that it was hard to adjust to the spotlight when she first started dating Alec.

“Unless you took my yoga class, you didn’t know who I was. Then, all of a sudden [I] step into the spotlight…That was very traumatic for me at the beginning,” she dished. “It was very, very, very, very, very upsetting.”

Now, she has adjusted to the fame and she loves to share yoga and fitness tips and tricks with fans.