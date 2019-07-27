Ashley Graham Channels Sophia Loren As She Soaks Up The Sun On A Yacht In Capri

Ashley Graham has been having a fabulous time in Italy, and her Instagram fans have certainly relished in her boisterous, sun-drenched adventures as she documented her fun-filled vacation with a slew of head-turning photos.

Over the past week, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has treated her massive following to some splendid views of the Italian shoreline as she soaked up the sun on the Amalfi Coast in the company of husband Justin Ervin and friends. But her sun-kissed Italian vacation has now come to an end, judging by her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, the gorgeous plus-size model took to her Instagram Stories to share a collection of photos and short videos that marked the end of her lavish holiday.

“It’s our last night in Amalfi. Oh my gosh, this place is so beautiful! I cannot wait to come back,” Ashley could be heard saying in one of the clips as she captured a glorious view of the sea from what appeared to be her hotel window.

As she celebrated her final night on Italy’s idyllic shoreline, the bubbly model saw fit to say her goodbye to the fantastic Mediterranean seascape with a trip to Capri. While there, Ashley couldn’t resist the temptation of heading to the famed Green Grotto, and even snapped a few photos from the spectacular location.

Posted to her Instagram profile earlier today, the new pics saw Ashley flaunting her phenomenal figure in a white swimsuit as she took a boat ride to the famous sea cave at twilight. Photographed on a yacht, the buxom brunette basked in the golden sun rays, putting her voluptuous curves on display in the elegant white swimsuit.

Rocking a pair of chic white-framed cat-eye sunglasses, Ashley channeled Sophia Loren as she showed off her hourglass figure in the sophisticated beach apparel. The ravishing model cut a classy figure in the snug yet very stylish bathing suit, posing for a trio of photos that sent out some serious Old Hollywood glamour vibes.

In classic Ashley Graham style, the 31-year-old hottie managed to look both fashionable and seductive as she showcased her bountiful curves. Snapped against the awe-inspiring landscape of Capri, with majestic, forest-strewn mountains looming in the distance and the historic white city unfolding at the foothills of the formidable rocky outcrops, Ashley took in the marvelous scenery, all the while elegantly showing off her full figure.

The triple Instagram update offered fans a copious view of Ashley’s ample cleavage, beautifully flattered in the low-cut swimsuit. A collection of sparkling necklaces adorned her generous décolletage, drawing even further attention to her busty assets. Likewise, her curvy hips and shapely thighs were also on display, highlighted by the conservative yet undeniably sexy one-piece.

The dark-haired beauty slayed the beach-babe look in the dazzling white swimsuit. She added extra glitz to her outfit with a pair of oversize gold earrings as she let her luscious locks flow freely down her back.

The eye-catching snaps sent fans into a frenzy. In the space of four hours, Ashley’s bathing suit snaps garnered a little shy of 130,000 likes in addition to more than 450 comments.

“Gorgeous! Channeling Sophia Loren!” read one message, trailed by flattering emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by another comment that said, “Sophia Loren would be proud,” followed by a happy-face emoji.

“La mia regina (my queen),” wrote a third Instagram user, throwing a sparkling-heart emoji into the mix.

“Goooddddeeeessss,” penned a fourth person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji for emphasis.