Kourtney Kardashian’s Soaking-Wet Bikini Pics Have Fans Calling Her The Hottest Sister

Kourtney Kardashian is receiving high praise. Photos of the 40-year-old vacationing in Corsica were obtained yesterday by The Daily Mail. It looks like Kourtney’s yellow thong bikini has been making major waves. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s yacht snaps are now seeing her dubbed the best-looking of her famous sisters. Given that Kourtney was both makeup-free and soaking wet from ocean waters, the praise seems all the more noteworthy.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts to the images over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section.

“Best looking one of the bunch. Her body looks great in my opinion. That’s what an in shape 40 yr old mother of 3 looks like,” one fan wrote with over 2,400 users agreeing.

“She has the best figure in the family” also proved popular as a response.

“She still looks better than her sisters,” another user stated.

While not all comments saw the mother of three pitted against her sisters, it did seem that comments pegging Kourtney as the most attractive member of the clan were taking center stage.

“She is probably the more natural-looking Kardashian which is great” was another comment.

Many comments further praised the Poosh CEO for looking so good as a mother and looking sensational for her age.

Kourtney Kardashian unairbrushed! Mom of three enjoys bikini fun in candid snaps from luxury yacht cruise with her kids off the coast of Corsica https://t.co/sJ3N8hfltZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 27, 2019

Kourtney’s bikini body is a hot topic. The star frequently takes sun-drenched beach vacations: June saw Kourtney soak up the sun in Costa Rica with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. The pair was joined by their three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, plus other members of the Kardashian family, including sister Kim. Kourtney’s current snaps didn’t see the KKW Beauty founder joining her, but the star’s three children were with their mom.

Kourtney has achieved a major milestone this year. April featuered the launch of Kourtney’s first full-blown business venture. Her Poosh lifestyle brand is unusual compared to her sisters’ cosmetics or clothing-centric empires, but the website that dishes out blog advice and product recommendations seems to have taken off. Poosh comes with a mission statement from its founder.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

The company was named after Kourtney’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope. Penelope is Kourtney’s second-born child. Her older brother Mason is 10 years old while younger brother Reign is 4. The kids are being co-parented by Kourtney and Scott following the couple’s 2015 split.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.