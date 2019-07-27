Jenelle Evans Attacks MTV For Firing Her While Standing By Amber Portwood And Filming Her Court Drama

Jenelle Evans is out at MTV while Amber Portwood’s legal drama is getting screentime, and Jenelle is apparently not very happy about it.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after allegations that husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog after claiming it bit their young child on the face. The apparent killing sparked a police investigation and allegations that Evans may have faked the entire thing for attention, but either way, MTV decided to cut loose the troubled reality star and dropped her from the series.

Amber Portwood, meanwhile, is facing felony domestic abuse charges for allegedly threatening both her baby’s father and their infant son, but MTV has decided that she will remain on the roster for Teen Mom OG — and her court drama is being filmed.

As Radar Online noted, Jenelle is not taking the slight very well. She took to Twitter to lash out at Amber Portwood and at MTV for standing by her.

“Wow, could of filmed at my court case that was completely dismissed… but no instead go film the drama of a person that attacks others with weapons. Don’t film the positive tho,” Jenelle wrote on Twitter.

As Radar Online noted, Jenelle Evans has had difficulty keeping out of trouble since she’s been featured on the MTV show, racking up a total of 16 arrests. The latest allegations that David Eason killed their family dog prompted officials to remove their kids from the home, and Jenelle and David had to go through a series of court appearances before regaining custody a few weeks later.

Reports at the time noted that Jenelle’s court drama was anything but smooth, as the couple had a number of contentious appearances while the court was determining if it was appropriate for them to get the kids back.

“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” a source had told Radar Online.

Though she is no longer part of the MTV Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle Evans has managed to stay in the eye of celebrity tabloids. Hollywood Life recently reported on Jenelle’s battle to get back custody of her kids, which included going through anger management courses.

Jenelle Evans Blasts Amber Portwood: She’s Worse Than My Husband! https://t.co/d1PWhS75Vx pic.twitter.com/dN23foF77h — Styleupnow (@StyleUpNow2017) July 27, 2019

“When the kids were taken, David and Jenelle were both in anger management and they both had psych evals,” an insider told the outlet, “They’re focusing on bettering themselves and working toward getting to be in a better place.”

It’s not clear when Amber Portwood’s court drama may make its way to television, but fans who want to see more from Jenelle Evans will not be able to turn to MTV anymore and instead will have to follow her on social media.