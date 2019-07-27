Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas Tells Liam The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 29 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a shocking discovery. The young father has been hot on the heels of Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) after he overheard a conversation between her and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson.) Now it seems as if he will learn the truth from an unexpected source, per Highlight Hollywood.

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) also heard a conversation between Thomas and Flo. He clearly heard his father say that “Phoebe is Beth.” Although Thomas tried to downplay, and even threaten Douglas, the little boy now knows the truth. B&B viewers saw how he tried to tell Hope and Liam the truth on Friday’s episode. It appears as if Hope won’t take Douglas seriously. She won’t believe Douglas and may think that it’s his overactive imagination at play again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will leave on their “staycation honeymoon.” The newlyweds will spend one night in a hotel and arranged to leave Douglas at the cliff house with Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.) Despite Thomas warning Douglas not to tell anyone about Phoebe, it appears as if the little boy may have ideas of his own.

Someone is finally speaking the truth! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/uDTKbRDZ9E — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2019

Douglas may approach Liam and try to tell him that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Beth are the same person. Douglas’s words may strike a chord with Liam who may remember that the little boy also said that Beth is alive. Liam’s mind may start to race as he pieces the puzzle together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam will suddenly realize the connection between Flo, Thomas, and Hope. He has been investigating Phoebe’s adoption process and had many questions concerning it. When Douglas confirms that Phoebe is Beth, Liam will be stunned.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam has Steffy tell him the story of Phoebe after she finds him looking at her adoption papers. pic.twitter.com/3pOkX2YtTF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 25, 2019

As he mulls everything over, everything will suddenly make sense. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had told him that Flo had said that she had never given birth before, and he may realize why Thomas could threaten Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will receive the confirmation he needs when the hospital calls him. They will tell him that Flo Fulton has never been a patient at their facility. Liam will then have the proof he needs to confront Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.