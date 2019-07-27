Olivia Culpo Flashes Rock-Hard Abs In Cheeky Instagram Photo

The stunning model showed off her incredible figure in a tiny crop top and camouflage cargo pants as she wrapped up the ‘REVOLVE Summer’ event by Revolve.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl Olivia Culpo has been living it up in Mexico for the past week or so, and her Instagram updates speak volumes about the kind of atmosphere that she has been enjoying throughout her fabulous stay on the Mexican shoreline.

The gorgeous brunette jetted off to Jalisco, on Mexico’s Pacific coast, last week to shoot a sexy, sun-kissed campaign for Revolve – namely, “REVOLVE Summer.” Olivia landed in Puerto Vallarta on July 18, and she has been blowing up Instagram with sizzling beachside photos and raunchy videos ever since, leaving fans speechless with her smoldering beach-babe looks.

Case in point, Olivia brought Instagram to its knees last Sunday by posing in a daring neon yellow bikini as she cozied up to topless Jasmine Sanders on a pillow-strewn sofa. The two Sports Illustrated swimsuit models also shot a few videos of themselves frolicking on the beach and getting drenched as they took on the frothy waves, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Another steamy photo shoot for Revolve saw the 2012 Miss Universe show off her spectacular figure in a red-hot minidress that sent flamenco vibes all over her Instagram feed, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. Last but not least, Olivia gave fans a copious view of her hourglass curves as she posed in the tiniest crop top and distressed Daisy Dukes while riding on horseback, The Inquisitr reported earlier this week.

After all that hard work for the “REVOLVE Summer” event, Olivia is now ready to head back home. On Friday night, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model said her fond farewell to Mexico with a cheeky Instagram snap and then boarded a plane for Rhode Island to reunite with her family.

Her latest pic showed Olivia soaking up the Mexican sunshine one last time as she posed on the airplane staircase along with her Revolve crew. The dark-haired beauty puckered up for the camera, showing her playful side by striking a hilarious pose – one that managed to both amuse and entice, as it perfectly showcased her incredibly toned body.

Joining her in the saucy shot were Revolve’s chief brand officer, Raissa Gerona, fellow model and actress Shay Mitchell, and celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. The lively party sent some seriously smoldering vibes as they cozied up for the sun-drenched snap. However, Olivia was the undisputed center of attention.

The 27-year-old hottie didn’t hesitate to show off her sculpted physique in the eye-catching snap. Donning a tiny white crop top and trendy camouflage cargo pants, Olivia bared her midriff to expose her ripped abs. As she arched her back and stretched out her body, flinging one arm up in the air, she flashed her black sports bra from underneath her skimpy top, further calling attention to her rock-hard abs and lithe waistline.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia wore that exact same outfit when she originally set out on her Mexican adventure more than a week ago. Snapped in the airport as she waited for her flight, the gorgeous supermodel flaunted her insane body in the revealing attire while hilariously posing on top of her luggage.

Fans who want to see more of Olivia and her scorching photos can follow the Rhode Island native on Instagram.