‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 29: Liam Learns That Phoebe Is Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 29 reveals that the truth will finally be revealed. After months of drama and tears, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will finally realize that his daughter is alive. Phoebe is actually Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and will be reunited with her parents very soon.

Monday, July 29 – Liam’s Unexpected Source

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) booked a night at a hotel for him and his new bride Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle). However, she will irritate him when she rejects his advances to talk about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Someone unexpected will give Liam some information about Beth, per Highlight Hollywood. It seems as if his source may be Douglas, who recently heard his father say that “Phoebe is Beth.”

Tuesday, July 30- Flo Panics On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Logan sisters will shock Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) when they share Thomas’ dark history with her. Flo will realize that her life really is in danger and that Thomas doesn’t just make idle threats. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will panic when she realizes what Thomas is capable of.

Thomas will fume when Hope reveals that she is still in love with Liam. The last thing any man wants to hear on his honeymoon is that his wife is still carrying a torch for her ex-husband.

Wednesday, July 31 – Liam Spencer Realizes That Phoebe Is Beth

Liam’s will be stunned when he realizes that Phoebe is his very own daughter Beth. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will make the shocking discovery while putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will try to stop Flo from telling Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) the truth. However, Flo is determined to come clean.

Thursday, August 1 – Liam Confronts Flo

Liam will burst into the beach house while Flo is trying to confess to Wyatt. Liam will demand the truth concerning Phoebe/Beth.

Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), the drug dealer, will give Thomas a gift for Hope. Will Thomas drug his new bride?

Friday, August 2 – Flo Makes A Full Confession

Flo will tearfully make a full confession and tell Liam and Wyatt everything. She will try to apologize for her misdeeds but Liam’s wrath will have no bounds.

Thomas will try to flee Los Angeles when he realizes that Liam knows the truth. He will try to take a confused (and possibly drugged) Hope with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.