Karrueche Tran Stuns In A Pink Bikini In Turks & Caicos

Karrueche's giving a glimpse at her bikini body with a plunging pink top.

Karrueche Tran is showing some skin in a pink bikini in a new snap posted to her Instagram account. In the sizzling snap, Karrueche gave her 8.9 million followers on the social media site just a glimpse at her colorful two-piece as she snapped a selfie while seemingly taking a ride on a boat during a tropical vacation to the island of Turks and Caicos.

The gorgeous Claws actress showed some skin as she posed for the camera with the crystal blue water visible behind her as she rocked a pair of fun multi-colored reflector visor shades. Putting her hand on her head, Tran had her long dark hair scraped back away from her face and also gave the camera a very sultry look.

Her bright pink triangle bikini could be seen just peeking into the shot, while she opted to accessorize her bikini with several gold chains around her neck, gold hoop earrings, and several rings on her hand as well as chain-style tattoo around her left wrist.

Karrueche didn’t tell her millions of fans exactly what she was getting up to as she kept things vague in the caption, though she appeared to be taking a trip on the water as she tagged her location as being somewhere around the islands of Turks and Caicos near the Bahamas.

The latest glimpse at her bikini body comes shortly after Tran gave fans a better look at her seriously toned figure in a black two-piece.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the model and actress filmed herself in the dark bikini while her friend twerked next to her. She turned the camera on herself to show off all her hard work in the gym while leaning up against a pillar.

Prior to that, it was all about the yellow bikini for the stunning star as she was spotted in an animal-print two-piece in a sweet vacation snap with her boyfriend, Victor Cruz, as The Inquisitr shared.

As for how she got into the incredible shape she’s been showing off in her swimwear lately, Karrueche admitted that she’s been hitting the gym pretty hard in order to get in shape to play her character Virginia in the TNT series Claws.

“Virginia has the least amount of clothes! Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out,” the star told Glamour of how she got into the best shape of her life for the TV show role. “I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'”

Revealing that she started working out with a personal trainer, Tran said of her stepped up exercise game, “We wanted to build the booty up and make my stomach flat. But I didn’t want to be perfect — we’re all real women. We’re not perfect. I worked hard, but I wanted to look realistic.”