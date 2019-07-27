Jordyn Woods Shares First Instagram Shot Since Kylie Jenner Officially Unfollows Her, Fans Stand Behind Jordyn

Jordyn Woods apparently doesn’t have time for social media drama with Kylie Jenner, and Jordyn’s fans are in her corner.

Shortly after the reality television star officially unfollowed her on Instagram, Jordyn took to the social media picture-sharing site to show fans that she’s staying focused on her work and not the drama. Jordyn posted an Instagram picture of herself filming an upcoming project in New Orleans, the latest project in her burgeoning acting career.

Kylie’s unfollow had gotten plenty of attention from celebrity news media, the latest apparent salvo in the feud between the former friends. Jordyn found herself at odds with the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan after she hooked up with Khloe’s man, Tristan Thompson, at a party in February. Since then Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s home and found herself the target of attacks from some of the Kardashian sisters, with the drama making its way onto Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The latest incident came this week, when Jordyn reportedly partied with NBA star James Harden, who himself had a brief relationship with Khloe Kardashian. According to TMZ, Kylie appeared to respond by unfollowing Jordyn on Instagram, which drew some immediate notice as Kylie had only followed 125 accounts.

As Radar Online reported, Khloe seems to think that Jordyn Woods is intentionally going after her former boyfriends now. It was not clear if there was any actual connection between Jordyn and James Harden, but Khloe is still wary nonetheless.

“Khloe thinks Jordyn has to be coming for her guys, and is asking friends if Jordyn is really that hard up for guys,” a source told the celebrity gossip outlet.

Jordyn Woods appears to have seen a major boost from the drama with the reality television family. She has nearly doubled her Instagram followers since the Tristan Thompson hookup, and recently branched out from modeling work into acting. Earlier this year, she made her acting debut in the show grown-ish where she played a college student struggling with mental health.

Woods opened up about her role with People magazine, saying it was a “nice intro into the acting world.”

“As a young adult myself, it was a cool way of being a part of a bigger conversation. And then the episode happened to be on mental health, which was even more important to me to discuss,” she said.

As her Instagram page shows, Jordyn Woods is continuing to focus on her acting work and not worrying too much about social media drama with the Kardashian/Jenner clan.