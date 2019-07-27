‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Ads In L.A. Changed To ‘Pedowood’ With Images Of Jeffrey Epstein, Woody Allen

Someone in Hollywood is making a statement against alleged child abusers by taking aim at advertisements for the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, a giant billboard for the movie that sits over a busy freeway in Los Angeles was targeted by a street artist who inserted the word “Pedowood” with images of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and controversial director Roman Polanski, who fled the United States after being convicted of unlawful sex with a minor for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl.

The artist targeted other advertisements, adding pictures of Woody Allen to another advertisement on a Los Angeles bus stop. As the report noted, Dylan was accused of abusing adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a fictionalized version of the story of actress Sharon Tate, who was married to Polanski and murdered by Charles Manson’s followers.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the artist employed a team of people who worked under the cover of darkness to change the ads overnight.

“Beyond the billboard, there are ads at numerous bus stops, some on benches and others behind glass. Insiders say a street crew worked through the night to get the phony ads in place before the sun rose on Friday,” the report claimed.

Roman Polanski has long been targeted for his sex abuse conviction, and those who continued to work with the director and support his work have also drawn controversy. Despite his self-exile from the United States, Polanski maintained his stature as a top director and won Academy Awards for his work.

Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the rich and famous have also come under scrutiny since the billionaire’s latest arrest on charges of child sex trafficking. Despite a previous conviction for sexually abusing underage girls, Epstein still maintained some close relationships with a number of big names in the television world.

The New York Times reported that Epstein threw a star-studded party to celebrate his release from prison on those charges, which included Britain’s Prince Andrew as a “guest of honor” and other famous attendees, including television newsmen Charlie Rose and George Stephanopoulos. The party was also attended by Couric and Woody Allen, and later that year Epstein attended what was called a “billionaire’s dinner” that included tech giants Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Before his conviction, Epstein held close relationships with former President Bill Clinton and then-real estate mogul Donald Trump.