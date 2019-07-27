Brooke Burke, 47, Shows Skin In A Strapless Bikini With Tiny Bottoms

Brooke's flaunting her chiselled body in a bandeau bikini.

Brooke Burke is showing off her insane body in a sweet new photo with her son. The gorgeous 47-year-old TV personality proudly revealed all her hard work in the gym in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on July 26 as she took a trip on the water with her son, 11-year-old Shaya Charvet, who she shares with former husband David Charvet.

The snap showed the twosome cuddling up together on a boat as they enjoyed the sunshine.

The uber-fit mom of three had all her hard work staying fit and healthy on display as she rocked a blue strapless bandeau bikini top which she matched with a pair of tiny striped bottoms with strings across both of her hips.

Showing off her impressive tan to her more than 379,000 followers on the social media site, Burke’s skimpy bikini look perfectly showcased her toned body, including her slim waist and long, lean legs.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant and co-host smiled from ear to ear as she enjoyed some quality time on the water with her son, who cuddled up to her in his life jacket as they both relaxed together on the water. Brooke shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of shades and also sported a large sunhat on her head.

The star told fans that she and Shaya were enjoying some time together on the East coast, setting their location as being Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The latest bikini snap comes shortly after the TV host left very little to the imagination in a seriously revealing knitted bikini just last week while in Los Angeles.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Brooke showed off a whole lot of skin as she hit the beach in the seriously skimpy one-piece look which featured holes across the chest and torso to showcase her seriously toned body.

Burke – who has her own fitness app titled Brooke Burke Body – puts in a whole lot of work to get her body looking so good in her impressive collection of bikinis and swimsuits, as she previously told Fitness magazine.

“I try to get to a Pilates Plus class, which is an intense, fast-paced workout that’s done on a special reformer machine, at least three times a week,” she told the outlet of her workout routine. “I also go to the gym a couple of times.”

“I do 15 minutes on the treadmill, walking at a 3.5-mile-per-hour speed and a 15-grade incline, and then I do the 45-minute head-to-toe workout I designed with trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche for one of my new DVDs,” she continued.