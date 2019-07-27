Jasmine Sanders Dons Tiny Red Bikini & Makes Cryptic Comments About A Mystery Man

Jasmine Sanders has been on a serious roll lately, sharing some jaw-dropping bikini pics from her trip to Mexico with fellow Revolve models. But it doesn’t look like she’s about to let up, either, as she shared a brand new photo earlier today. The post showed the model in a tiny red bikini, as she sat on wide steps while leaning back on her right elbow. Jasmine placed her left hand on her head, and crossed her legs slightly while wearing a pair of black heels.

The swimsuit consisted of a bandeau-style top, which had an adjustable belt under her chest. Sanders tugged at the bikini bottoms with her right hand, while throwing her head back slightly. She accessorized with black sunglasses, which had a splash of pink along the top.

But most of all, it seemed like her cryptic captions caught her fans’ attention the most, as she joked that “Y’all shoulda [sic] neva let me meet him.”

“Meet who?” asked a fan.

“[sic] He lucky to have you!” exclaimed another.

“Now I suspect he’s sorry. Or he soon will be,” guessed another follower, who seems to think that she was alluding to something negative.

But others started guessing at the identity of the mystery man. And for whatever reason, there were several followers who thought she was talking about Kelly Oubre Jr.

“This has to be about Kelly’s cute a**,” speculated an Instagram user, while others simply tagged Oubre Jr. in the comments section.

Whatever the case, fans will likely have to wait to learn more, if anything. The captions could have been something playful she added, or perhaps there’s a message behind it.

In the meantime, Jasmine inserted a different kind of photo among all of her recent swimsuit pics several days ago. It was a photoset of three images, which showed her in an all-orange outfit. She also posed against a backdrop of similar orange shades, making for an interesting set of photos.

The outfit the model wore consisted of a cropped, long-sleeved shirt. It had large sleeves and a structured feel. She paired this with a miniskirt of the same color, as she played with a colorful fan in her right hand.

“Babe u are fireeeee,” commented fellow model, Camila Coelho.

“Waited all day for this photo. Love it!” exclaimed a fan, while another said, “That colour is magic [sic] in you.”

“Wow love the tropical vibes,” added another, as someone else stated, “Who’s the fairest in all the land #goldenbarbie is.”