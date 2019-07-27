Brielle Biermann Shows Off Pert Derriere In Tiny Pink Bikini

Brielle Biermann has been putting on a sexy display on social media in recent weeks.

As fans of the Don’t Be Tardy star know, Biermann is never one to shy away from showing off her curvy figure both on her reality show, as well as on social media. The eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak Biermann has an impressive Instagram following of over 1.3 million and each and every photo that she shares earns her a ton of attention from her army of fans.

In the most recent short video clip that was posted for her followers, the reality star left little to the imagination while clad in a tiny little pink bikini. In the video, the beauty appears to be makeup-free, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back in a ponytail. She holds up her phone and films herself in the mirror, while her toned and tanned body steals the show.

Her pert derriere takes center stage in the shot as it spills out of her tiny bright bikini bottoms. The top of the suit is equally as sexy and her gorgeous back is also visible in the shot. In just a short time of the video going live, it has earned Biermann a ton of attention from her fans with over 19,000 likes in addition to 220-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Brielle know that they love her family’s show, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure.

“How are you so perfect!?” one follower gushed with a few heart emoji.

“How do I get legs like that?” another fan asked.

“Please girls, let’s build each other up, instead of tearing one and other down. She’s so beautiful if you don’t like her posts unfollow her. But enough with the judgement,” one more Instagram user wrote.

As previously mentioned, Brielle is no stranger to showing off her beautiful body in a number of different outfits. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the 22-year-old tagged a photo at Catch in Los Angeles. In the shot, the reality star appears to be exiting the restaurant with a male pal, and she looks amazing in the process. While clad in a tiny white tube top that exposes ample amounts of cleavage and a hint of her midriff, Biermann rocks a cropped jean jacket on top. The look was completed with a pair of skintight jeans that almost appear to be painted on.

Like all of her photos, this one earned plenty of attention with over 35,000 likes and 160-plus comments.