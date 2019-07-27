Comedian Rob Schneider Has Become A Staunch Anti-Vaxxer

Comedian Rob Schneider has become an avid anti-vaxxer, joining the ranks of those celebrities posting on social media to complain about vaccine mandates,

According to The Daily Beast, Schneider, best known for his time on Saturday Night Live and for his starring role in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Hot Chick, is now a regular tweeter for the cause, railing against the California immunization bill.

Schneider started his crusade in April, retweeting an article by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and subsequently tweeted another 464 times, often in all caps.

The California bill, SB 276 makes it more difficult for people to get vaccine exemptions without approval from a doctor sanctioned by the state. The purpose of the law is to stop parents from opting not to vaccinate their children without a good medical reason.

One of Schneider’s targets in the debate is Democratic California state assemblywoman Lorenza Gonzalez, whom he challenged to a debate on the topic of choice in the matter of vaccinations. This week he posted an open letter to Gonzalez goading her into meeting with him.

“Dear @LorenaSGonzalez respectfully, either accept my offer to debate you on the merits of sb276 or refuse and kill this awful piece of Government Overreach and admit that the PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN and want to KEEP MEDICAL DECISIONS MADE BY PARENTS NOT FACELESS BUREAUCRATS.”

Hasidic neighborhoods have been the targets of anti-Semitic hate crimes, Jewish leaders reported, along with anti-vaxx propaganda, eg, that vaccine mandates violate the Nuremberg Code, https://t.co/Cn09rziaxU, a lie also promoted by Rob Schneider https://t.co/3mtAhsZ932 — Liza Gross (@lizabio) April 13, 2019

It seems going back to 2015, Schneider has been arguing about his belief that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine causes autism. In 2015, Gonzalez co-authored a bill which challenged the personal choice exemption out of the vaccination rules, and Schneider first challenged her to a debate based, she claims, on junk science.

Gonzalez responded to Schneider’s request back then on Facebook.

“Let’s be honest…that is 20 minutes of my life I’ll never get back arguing that vaccines don’t cause autism with Deuce Bigalow, male gigolo.”

Lately, Schneider’s posts on Twitter have become more threatening. On July 24, he posted a photo of a carousel burning with the phone number of a psychiatric hotline, suggesting that Gonzalez must be under a lot of stress.

“I know U are under a lot of stress now,given that you have been exposed as the monstrous miscreant, bought & paid for UnAmerican Tyrant Shill for Big Pharma.”

The comedian has also posted sample resignation letters for the politician in the hope that the would resign gracefully from her position. He continues to advise California voters to rebel against SB276.