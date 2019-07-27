Larsa Pippen Pulls Pants Down, Lifts Shirt In Racy New Selfie

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her fabulous figure as she shows off her progress from her workout routines.

On Friday, Pippen took to her Instagram Stories to share a racy new photo of herself putting her famous curves on full display for her social media followers.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen standing in front of a mirror as she has her black tank top pushed up under her chest. She wears a pair of skin-tight gray leggings.

Larsa has her thumb hooked into the waistline of her pants and pulls them down to expose part of her bare backside. The photo flaunted the reality star’s ample cleavage, curvy booty, flat tummy, toned arms, and lean arms.

In the caption, Pippen says she’s “seeing results,” likely from her diet and exercise routine. She has her long, sandy blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands that fall down her back.

The model accessorizes with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a thick diamond chain around her neck. She has a light-colored polish on her long fingernails and wears a minimal makeup look.

Pippen rocks darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look. In the background of the photo a large bathtub can be seen, as well as a window, which has bright sunlight streaming through.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been showing off her sexy style often since announcing her divorce from longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Larsa and Scottie were married for over 20 years before they revealed to fans that they had decided to split last year. After the news dropped, Larsa released a statement about the divorce, revealing that the couple was keeping their four children, Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr., as their top priority.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.