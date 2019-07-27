Jennifer Aniston Fans Thinks She Looks Better Than Most 21-Year-Olds

Jennifer Aniston was spotted rocking a skimpy spandex look in Los Angeles this week, and she’s proving that she’s still got it at 50-years-old.

According to The Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston is still as hot as she was back in the ’90s when she burst on the scene as Rachel Green in the hit NBC series, Friends.

Aniston was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a light pink tank top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. She added a pair of skintight gray leggings, which hugged her curvy backside and flaunted her flat tummy, lean legs, and tiny waist.

Jennifer had her famous sandy blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands as she left the gym after a sweaty workout. Aniston also wore a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a glossy light pink color on her lips.

Jen accessorized with a pair of trendy sunglasses, a dainty gold chain around her neck, small, gold hoop earrings, and some gray-and-pink Nike sneakers. She also carried a brown leather backpack, which she had slung over her shoulder.

In the comments section of the post, fans gushed over Aniston’s gorgeous looks. One fan wrote that Jen looked great for being 50-years-old, which gained over 200 upvotes on the site.

Another fan revealed that many women don’t even look as good as Jennifer at the young age of 21-years-old, a statement which garnered over 170 upvotes.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston recently sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. During the sit-down, Ellen told her friend to just do a Friends reunion already, to which Aniston delighted fans when she said that she would do it if the rest of the cast were up for it.

“You know what, because listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen,” Jennifer said with a laugh.

As fans may remember, Aniston co-starred with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry on the show, which lasted for 10 seasons, and is still one of the most beloved TV shows of all time.

In the finale of the show, Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel, got back together with her longtime love, Ross, whom she also shared a daughter with, and passed up her dream job in Paris for love. Fans are now just waiting for news to drop about a reunion or reboot.