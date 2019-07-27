Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Black Sports Bra On Australian Vacation

The gorgeous Nicole Scherzinger is currently spending some time in Sydney, Australia, and she shared a sizzling shot from a workout she had with an incredible view.

In the double Instagram update, Scherzinger shared two snaps from her morning workout. In the background of the first snap, fans can see the iconic Sydney Opera House, as well as the crisp and clear blue water Scherzinger is running beside. She rocked a pair of sunglasses, had her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and wore a sports bra that accentuated all her curves.

In the second shot, Scherzinger posed in front of a building within the city, proving that she took in all the sights of Sydney during her run. For the second picture, Scherzinger’s torso was angled more toward the camera and the low-cut front of the sports bra was revealed. Scherzinger opted to run in just a sports bra on top, and the V-neck garment left plenty of cleavage on display. Scherzinger’s face seemed totally free of makeup in the second shot, showcasing her natural beauty.

In the caption, she shared the fact that she was taking in the sights of Sydney on a run with her followers, and sent them love from sunny Australia.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and many showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful view in 2 ways,” one said.

“You are gorgeous and insanely talented,” another fan remarked.

Earlier in the month, Scherzinger spent a fair bit of time in gorgeous Hawaii on another vacation. She kept all of her Instagram followers updated by sharing stunning pictures of herself on the beach in skimpy swimsuits, apparently having the time of her life.

She even celebrated her birthday while she was in the lush paradise. In addition to spending plenty of time on the beach, Scherzinger checked out the vibrant greenery that grows on the island. She posed during hikes in scenic and breathtaking locales and shared snaps with her followers.

While Scherzinger doesn’t seem to hesitate about showing off her curves now, she hasn’t always been as confident. She chatted with Cosmopolitan UK back in 2017 about her body confidence over the years.

“I’m more accepting of my body now. I was always very critical of myself from a young age, and when I was 14, I started running. I would go outside in the middle of the night and run, because I thought I had to be thinner and that my thighs should look a certain way.”

Now, Scherzinger seems to be more confident with her physique, and has commented that she loves hitting the gym to feel great about herself.