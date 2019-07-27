Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Yellow Thong Bikini On A Yacht

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her beach body on a vacation with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi this week as she donned a tiny little bikini while soaking up some sun on a lavish yacht in Corsica on Friday.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a yellow bikini. The top flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms, while the thong bottoms left little to the imaginations as she put her curvy backside, lean legs, tiny waist, and flat tummy on full display.

Kourt had her long, dark hair down and styled in straight, wet strands that fell all around her face and shoulders after taking a dip in the ocean.

Kardashian also sported no makeup look, which included a fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips. She also donned a deep tan all over her body.

Kourtney and her children were also joined by some of her friends for the vacation, and the group was snapped laying around on the deck of the boat as they enjoyed some fun in the sun while laughing and enjoying their quality time together as a family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s toned bikini body could be credited to her diet and exercise routine.

She recently revealed that she loves following the keto diet, which makes her look and feel better than any other diet she’s ever followed.

Loading...

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Kourt is also known for eating very healthy, which includes going gluten free with her food choices, as well as limiting the chemicals elements that go into bedding, home decor, and other aspects of her life.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on her Instagram account.